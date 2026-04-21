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Greetings to you on this Tuesday in sports, as we find ourselves squarely in the thick of opening round playoff action in the NBA and NHL. They always say playoff series don’t truly start until the road team wins a game, and that happened twice on the hardwood Monday night: the Atlanta Hawks stunned the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden (overcoming a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit), and the Minnesota Timberwolves erased a massive first-half Denver Nuggets lead to set both series at 1-1 now. For its part, the NHL has only a single 1-1 series at the moment, but it came after the Dallas Stars evened things with the Minnesota Wild in what might be the most interesting series of the first round (more on that below). Even more teams that went down 1-0 will get their chances to strike back tonight, with seven total Game 2s on the docket between hockey and hoops:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

NBA Playoffs:

🏀 76ers (10%) at Celtics (90%),* Game 2 (BOS leads 1-0) - 7 p.m. (Peacock)

🏀 Blazers (15%) at Spurs (85%), Game 2 (SAS leads 1-0) - 8 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

🏀 Rockets (64%) at Lakers (36%), Game 2 (LAL leads 1-0) - 10:30 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

NHL Playoffs:

🏒 Canadiens (37%) at Lightning (63%), Game 2 (MTL leads 1-0) - 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

🏒 Bruins (40%) at Sabres (60%), Game 2 (BUF leads 1-0) - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

🏒 Mammoth (42%) at Golden Knights (58%), Game 2 (VGK leads 1-0) - 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

🏒 Kings (29%) at Avalanche (71%), Game 2 (COL leads 1-0) - 10 p.m. (ESPN)

MLB:

⚾ Yankees (48%) at Red Sox (52%) - 6:45 p.m. (TBS)

⚾ Braves (56%) at Nationals (44%) - 6:45 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Phillies (46%) at Cubs (54%) - 7:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ White Sox (41%) at D-Backs (59%) - 9:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Dodgers (63%) at Giants (37%) - 9:45 p.m. (MLB.tv)

Soccer:

⚽ Premier League: Brighton (40%) vs. Chelsea (37%) - 3 p.m. (USA)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Arsenal always finds a way to fall short

Back on March 2, an eternity ago in sports terms, we asked whether Arsenal could finish the job and finally win its first Premier League title in 22 years after finishing second five times — including each of the past three seasons — and third on four other occasions in that span.

At the time, things looked good! Even a few weeks later, the Gunners sat atop the league table with an 8-point cushion over Manchester City and just seven fixtures left on the schedule. In the prediction markets, they had as high as a 90% chance to win the league championship — and Arsenal even had their eye on winning the EPL-Champions League double, something previously accomplished only by Man City (in 2022-23) and Manchester United (2007-08 and 1998-99) since the Premier League era began in 1992.

But amid all of that — and a busy schedule that saw them lose the Carabao Cup final against Man City, lose in the FA Cup quarterfinals against Southampton (a game they had just a 10% chance of losing going in), and log two more non-EPL matches in the Champions League — Arsenal dropped back-to-back Premier League contests as well, falling as heavy favorites against Bournemouth and then dropping last Sunday’s head-to-head matchup with Man City.

They are now just 3 points clear of Man City, which have played one fewer match and should pull even with the Gunners on Wednesday as massive 88% favorites to beat Burnley. While Arsenal’s remaining strength of schedule is easier in terms of their future opponents’ average winning percentage (43% versus 51% for City), and Arsenal is rated above City in the club Elo rankings, the markets have nonetheless turned on the Gunners and now list Man City as 59% favorites to win their seventh league title in nine seasons:

The good news for Arsenal is that it’s not too late to strike back. They do have that favorable schedule, and with it the chance to run up potentially valuable margins for the purposes of tiebreakers, in case they end up tied with Man City on points atop the table. (The EPL’s top 2 tiebreakers are goal differential and total goals.) But if they don’t, this will be the latest — and quite possibly worst — of their many missed chances to end that title drought in the Premiership.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Wild-Stars is, indeed, wild



Round 1 of the 2026 NHL playoffs has no shortage of compelling matchups, but the one that most observers had circled on the calendar was Dallas versus Minnesota — a matchup of two teams with star power and legitimate finals potential, if things broke their way. And after a couple of games, the series is anybody’s to win. True to form, Dallas lost Game 1 badly — they’ve now dropped their first-round opener in six consecutive playoff appearances, as well as losing Game 1 in nine of their past 11 playoff series overall — but they rallied to win Game 2 and even the series at 1-1. The prediction market still thinks Minnesota is a slim 53% favorite, as three of the remaining five games (if necessary) will see the Wild at home, but we’ve already seen quite a bit of odds movement here, with more surely on the way:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏈 “The Football Route Tree: Every Route Explained” by Preston Troyer

🏀 “2026 NBA Playoffs: Top Young Player To Watch On Each Playoff Team” by Nathan Grubel

⚾ “Garrett Mitchell is Having a Silly Season: Look at his BABIP. Look at his strikeout rate.” by Baseball Spreadsheets

🏒 “Don’t Tell Buffalo and Montreal the NHL Playoffs Aren’t Any Place For Young Teams” by me

🏈 “Is the time NOW for the New York Giants? A chat with Joe Praino…” by Tyler Dunne

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Wednesday (4/22)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Magic at Pistons, Game 2

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Suns at Thunder, Game 2

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Penguins at Flyers, Game 3

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Stars at Wild, Game 3

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Ducks at Oilers, Game 2

⚾ MLB: Dodgers vs. Giants

⚽ Premier League: Manchester City vs. Burnley

Thursday (4/23)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Knicks at Hawks, Game 3

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Cavs at Raptors, Game 3

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Nuggets at T-Wolves, Game 3

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Sabres at Bruins, Game 3

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Hurricanes at Senators, Game 3

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Avalanche at Kings, Game 3

⚾ MLB: Yankees vs. Red Sox

⚾ MLB: Phillies vs. Cubs

⚾ MLB: Braves vs. Nationals

Friday (4/24)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Celtics at Sixers, Game 3

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Lakers at Rockets, Game 3

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Spurs at Trail Blazers, Game 3

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Lightning at Canadiens, Game 3

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights at Mammoth, Game 3

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Oilers at Ducks, Game 3

⚾ MLB: Phillies at Braves

⚾ MLB: Cubs at Dodgers

⚽ Premier League: Sunderland vs. Nottingham Forest

⚽ NWSL: Louisville vs. Orlando

⚽ NWSL: Washington vs. KC Current

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.