Gemini ’s rendering of last year’s Dodgers-Brewers NLCS.

Congrats, Milwaukee Brewers! You are headed for the NLCS against a Los Angeles Dodgers team that had fewer regular-season wins, a worse Pythagorean winning percentage, a worse runs-per-game differential and a lower Elo rating. You’ve got home-field advantage and the statistical résumé of a deserving favorite. Surely you’ll take care of business… right?

Well, all of those things are true in 2026, and they sure sound encouraging for Milwaukee ahead of the NLCS’s Game 1 on Sunday evening.

But they were also true in 2025, when that absolute dolt known as me wrote that “pretty much all of the actual, empirical data from the actual season itself” considered Milwaukee a slight favorite, and that “this matchup otherwise should be much closer than folks are giving it credit for.”

Then they actually played the games, and the Dodgers proceeded to humiliate Milwaukee in four straight, reducing an entire season’s worth of statistical superiority for the Brewers down to a sad footnote on L.A.’s way to a second consecutive World Series title.

Before we get to this year, we have to dwell a bit longer on last year’s series — sorry, Brewers fans, but there is a point to this — because the first step toward figuring out whether 2026 will be any different is understanding just how badly things went wrong in 2025.