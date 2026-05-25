Kansas City Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. follows through on and RBI double during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, May 15, 2026, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

⚾ Hello! Hope everyone is still having a good Memorial Day weekend — and since it’s a holiday, today’s post is an adaptation of this one I did back in 2019. (Who says the FiveThirtyEight archives are dead? Not me. 😉) Enjoy, and we’ll be back with more content on Tuesday.

Baseball has always prized players who can hit the ball a country mile or run like the wind. And when the same player can do both of those things, he becomes the stuff of legends — like when Willie Mays hit 36 home runs and swiped 40 bases in 1956, or when Jose Canseco inaugurated the 40-40 club in 1988.

So, who is today’s version of Mays or Canseco — the best mix of both power and speed? Since I last tried to answer this question in 2019, the sport has changed. The bases got bigger; pickoff attempts were restricted; stolen bases came roaring back. And then Ronald Acuña Jr. (40-70) and Shohei Ohtani (50-50) created brand-new homer-steal clubs, making the old question suddenly more relevant than it had been in decades.

There is the traditional way of measuring baseball’s top power-speed guys, but we can do a better job using MLB’s newer Statcast metrics, which track the exact velocity of a ball off a player’s bat and the speed of his body around the basepaths. Let’s run through how each method works — and maybe even introduce some new alternative methods to look at as well.

Bill James originally captured a player’s combination of slugging and running by inventing a statistic called the Power/Speed Number, introduced in his 1980 “Baseball Abstract.” The formula is simply the harmonic mean of home runs and stolen bases: two times home runs times stolen bases, divided by the sum of home runs and stolen bases. “It is so crafted that a player who does well in both home runs and stolen bases will rate high,” James wrote, “and his rating is determined by the balance of the two as well as by the total.”

According to this basic accounting system, the best combo of power and speed in any single season formerly belonged to Alex Rodriguez in 1998, when he hit 42 home runs and stole 46 bases… until Acuña Jr. and Ohtani went and smashed the old record in back-to-back seasons, with Acuña posting a 52.5 in 2023 and Ohtani following with a ludicrous 56.4 in 2024.

We didn’t have anybody reach quite that level last season, but Juan Soto led baseball with a value of 40.4 (43 HR, 38 SB), which ranked 12th all-time on the historical list. For this season, the Pirates’ Statcast darling Oneil Cruz leads baseball with a 12.3 Power/Speed Number (10 homers and 16 steals) — though that’s not necessarily comparable to full-season numbers because the metric is a mean of two cumulative stats, meaning that it grows as the season goes on.

(If we want a more apples-to-apples comparison, we can combine actual results from the season’s first few months with rest-of-season projected homers and steals from FanGraphs’ depth charts. After doing that, the top projected Power/Speed players of 2026 are José Ramírez of the Cleveland Guardians at 33.0 — he’s on pace for 45 stolen bases and 26 home runs — and Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds at 32.3.)

While homers and steals are proxies for power and speed, however, they’re imperfect ones. If we use Statcast’s rankings as the basis for a new conception of James’s old Power/Speed Number — measuring power with Exit Velocity and wheels with Sprint Speed — it turns out that there are hitters who do an even better job than Ramírez or De La Cruz of combining these two facets of the game.

We’ll start with each qualified player’s percentile rank in each category. Then, like with James’s original metric, we’ll take the harmonic mean of those two values for a combined score that rewards high rankings in both power and speed.

Last season’s top power-speed player was Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr., who ranked in the 95th percentile in power and the 100th percentile in sprint speed, adding up to a 97.4 new-school power-speed figure, followed by Cruz at 96.4. This year, Witt rates even higher — at a 98.5 — and Cruz is being surpassed by St. Louis’ Jordan Walker — who’s having an awesome breakout year — and Garrett Mitchell, the latest in a long line of Brewers who can hit the ball hard.

But just as was the case back in 2019 (some things never change), Ramírez is nowhere to be found on the new leaderboard. That’s because this version of the Power/Speed Number is more about measuring the skills that help lead to home runs and steals — rather than the homers and steals themselves — and Ramírez is good but hardly eye-popping in his percentiles for both exit velo (65th percentile) and sprint speed (51st). The results say it doesn’t matter, because he always produces a lot more steals and homers than we would have expected from his raw physical tools.

Of course, Statcast has added even more cool measurements in the years since I first wrote about the newfangled construction of the power-speed number in 2019. And the answer to which modern player has the best combo of those skills changes, depending on what kind of “power” we’re talking about.

If we use expected Isolated Power (xISO) instead of average Exit Velocity — basically applied raw power — Byron Buxton jumps to the top in both 2025 and 2026, a reminder that he remains almost laboratory-designed for this type of metric when healthy. (Mike Trout is also No. 2 in 2026, another sign of the Trout Renaissance Year we celebrated recently.)

If we use maximum Exit Velo — how hard do they hit the ball at its hardest? — Witt still leads in both years, but the leaderboard starts to look more like a list of “tools guys”, with Oneil Cruz, Corbin Carroll, Jarren Duran, Elly De La Cruz and Garrett Mitchell showing up prominently. If we use Bat Speed, Cruz led in 2025 while Mitchell leads in 2026, with Jordan Walker, Cam Smith, Konnor Griffin, Julio Rodríguez and Carroll also near the top.

Witt is probably the player who best bridges every definition — results, power, speed, consistency and the eye test — though with more data, we have more potential answers to the age-old question of MLB’s fastest and most powerful stars. That means we’re working with more information than James had on hand back in the day, and consequently there isn’t just one power-speed crown anymore.

Filed under: Baseball