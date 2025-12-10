It’s another Wednesday, and that means we’re right in the middle of a fun preholiday sports week. Last night gave us a couple of awesome buzzer-beater shots — BYU’s Robert Wright III in college and Desmond Bane in the NBA — while UConn outlasted Florida at Madison Square Garden in the big hoops battle of the night. Now we turn to more NBA Cup knockout action, with the OKC Thunder looking to keep their dominant season rolling vs. Phoenix and LeBron and the Lakers in action against the Spurs. Here’s what all is on tap today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

NBA:

🏀 Suns (12%) at Thunder (88%) (NBA Cup)

🏀 Spurs (27%) at Lakers (73%) (NBA Cup)

NHL:

🏒 Panthers (52%) at Mammoth (48%)

🏒 Kings (59%) at Kraken (41%)

College Hoops:

🏀 Wisconsin (44%) at Nebraska (56%)

🏀 Iowa (54%) at Iowa State (46%) (WBB)

🏀 Ball State (10%) at Louisville (90%) (WBB)

Soccer:

⚽ Bayer Leverkusen (32%) vs. Newcastle United (44%) (Champions League)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

The AP poll narrows the field — sort of

Because us sportswriters need things to write about in the middle of any given season, a fun nugget to be unearthed at this particular stage of the men’s college basketball campaign is something we linked in yesterday’s newsletter: the fact that the Week 6 AP poll seems to possess a mystical quality in predicting future hoops champions. After Syracuse (who was unranked in Week 6) in 2003, each of the subsequent TWENTY-ONE champions was ranked 12th or better in this particular poll, and the ’03 Orange are also the lone exception to the trend since Kansas in 1988.

That means we can feel relatively secure that somebody from this year’s batch will end up cutting down the nets in Indianapolis come next April — especially if March offers diminishing Madness these days. And the prediction markets seem to know this, because a large chunk of the implied probability to win the national title belongs to the 12 teams currently atop the AP poll:

But within those 12, who should take priority over whom in the championship chase? That part is tougher to say.

While Arizona is No. 1 in the AP pecking order, they aren’t even in the top 5 in other notable systems. Meanwhile, the Coaches’ Poll — along with Ken Pomeroy and other, more statistically minded systems — consider Michigan the country’s best team at the moment. (And again, the Wolverines have looked formidable enough to gain considerable sway in the prediction markets above.) But ESPN’s Basketball Power Index actually has a different No. 1 than the rest: Duke, who isn’t consistently in the top 3 elsewhere. And that’s before we even get into some of the other disagreements between rankers on UConn, Purdue, Houston, Gonzaga, Louisville, and others:

So yes, that Week 6 AP poll seems to be powerful when it comes to narrowing down the list of championship candidates to a manageable number at what is perhaps a surprisingly early stage of the season. (Teams haven’t really even begun to play conference games yet, for the most part.) But that might be the easy part. The hard task begins when we have to sort through those dozen teams and figure out which one will end up being victorious four months from now.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Notre Dame kind of had a point



In between all the complaining, Notre Dame wasn’t wrong in decrying their College Football Playoff snub. If the theoretical goal of the playoff is to identify the best team in the nation — in addition to making a lot of people a LOT of money — I found that the Fighting Irish had a much higher probability of being the “true” best team in college football than most other teams that actually made the bracket, based on their Football Power Index rating and how much certainty we have in it reflecting the reality of each team’s talent:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Here’s what’s coming over the next few days:

Thursday (12/11)

🏈 Falcons at Buccaneers (Thursday Night Football)

🏀 Clippers at Rockets

🏀 Celtics at Bucks

🏒 Panthers at Avalanche

🏒 Hurricanes at Capitals

🏒 Stars at Wild

🏒 Lightning at Devils

🏀 Iowa at Iowa State

Friday (12/12)

🏀 Hawks at Pistons

🏀 T-Wolves at Warriors

🏒 Kraken at Mammoth

🏀 Texas at UConn

Saturday (12/13)

🏀 New York at Orlando (NBA Cup semifinals)

🏀 TBD vs. TBD (NBA Cup semifinals)

🏈 Army vs. Navy

🏒 Panthers at Stars

🏒 Capitals at Jets

🏒 Oilers at Maple Leafs

🏀 Arkansas at Texas Tech

🏀 Nebraska at Illinois

🏀 Arizona at Alabama

🏀 UCLA at Gonzaga

🏀 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (WBB)

🏀 UConn at USC (WBB)

⚽ Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool (Premier League)





