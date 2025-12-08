A mockup of a sign for the 2026 College Football Playoff. (ChatGPT; original photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff’s selection committee made their picks on Sunday, and — as expected — things got messy. James Madison’s win over Troy in the Sun Belt title game on Friday, coupled with Duke’s incredible OT ACC championship win on Saturday, meant the committee was probably going to leave a power-conference champion out of the final bracket, plus one or more other teams that tend to make the Top 12 in a normal year. Those teams ended up being the Blue Devils (whose 5 losses basically precluded them from a CFP spot) and, more controversially, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, BYU and Texas.

The resulting bracket produced first-round byes for a Top 2 straight out of the Big Ten title game — No. 1 Indiana and No. 2 Ohio State — plus a pair of other convincing conference champions in No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Texas Tech. And in Round 1, we have a couple of extremely close battles — Oklahoma-Alabama and Texas A&M-Miami — to go with a couple of fairly one-sided matchups on paper — Oregon-JMU and Ole Miss-Tulane.

Just like last year, I plugged this season’s CFP field into my forecast simulator to track every team’s odds of advancing through, and ultimately winning, the 2025-26 playoff bracket. The only new twist in the model this time around is that I’m combining Sports-Reference’s SRS ratings with the Elo and PPG power ratings found via the wonderful CFBfastR package, to create a master meta-rating that represents each team’s hypothetical margin against an average FBS team at a neutral field.

Using those ratings, here are the initial probabilities for each CFP team:

In the big picture, the Buckeyes and Hoosiers are sizable championship favorites over the rest of the field, with a 56 percent combined chance to win the national title — and a 73 percent chance of at least one to make the championship game, with a 23 percent chance for a Big Ten title rematch for the national title in Miami on January 19.

The only other team in double-digits is Texas Tech at 16 percent, followed by UGA at 9 percent and Oregon at 8 percent. The Red Raiders have a higher meta-rating than either the Dawgs or Ducks, though Texas Tech will face either Oregon or James Madison — the much higher-rated of the non-power playoff squads — in Round 2, followed by Indiana (most likely) in the semifinals. Georgia will have a better chance to make the semis than TTU, whether against Ole Miss or Tulane, but lower odds to beat Ohio State (or the Texas A&M/Miami winner in case of an upset) to make the title game.

All of that is a bit down the road, though. Before we get to the highest seeds in fancy bowls at neutral fields, the first-round games need to be played at the campuses of the higher-ranked schools, which is one of the most fun parts of the new(ish) 12-team playoff format. In particular, Miami at Texas A&M is effectively a coin flip, with the Aggies checking in as extremely slim 51-49 favorites — while Oklahoma-Alabama isn’t far from that, either, with the Sooners set with a 53-47 edge. Both of those games have the potential to be instant classics of the playoff era.

And while the games featuring the non-power autobids are both lopsided, sitting about 80-20 in favor of the power schools, at least one of them pulled off an upset in 35 percent of simulations. And actually, both Tulane and JMU knocked off Mississippi and Oregon, respectively, 4 percent of the time.

But should Notre Dame have made it???







a Notre Dame fan — even if I am warming up to them more in the



of college football, often getting

by the sport's traditional establishment powers-that-be in the past.

But when faced with the choice between screwing the Irish or Alabama, the committee sided with the 3-loss SEC team who just got soundly beaten by a fellow playoff squad rather than the 2-loss independent who’d been dominating every opponent in sight for months straight. Though I understand the impulse to not punish teams for playing in their conference’s title game (and losing) while others sit at home idle, there’s a good case to be made that Notre Dame should have gotten in over either Bama or Miami, whom the Irish sat ahead of in each previous iteration of the CFP rankings — often decisively.

And the format really could have a huge impact on the outcome of this season. If we re-run our simulations again, but remove the requirement for conference champs to make the playoff, and instead simply set the bracket according to the final CFP rankings, Notre Dame would have tied Texas Tech (despite being the 11-seed) for the third-highest national-title probability of any team in the field:

Relatedly, Indiana and Ohio State would both see their national-title odds fall under this alternative system, meaning less of a clear path for the Big Ten teams at the top and more uncertainty in the playoff tournament overall.

That’s not the main reason to include a team (or not) in a bracket like this, and I think the ESPN panel — most notably Nick Saban — blaming the non-power schools is a convenient way to shift attention away from the pro-SEC/Bama bias evident in recent seasons’ selection processes. (Remember, Bama was also the beneficiary of the committee’s unprecedented decision to exclude undefeated FSU from the 2023 playoff over hypothetical injury effects.) Notre Dame was a victim of that, plus the confluence of silly ACC tiebreakers and multiple strong Group-of-5 contenders cropping up in the same season.

As it is, we get a field with Ohio State and Indiana looking like strong favorites — though with some chance for spoilers to make noise — in a bracket shaped by committee choices that will surely be debated for a very long time. And at the end, in a sport built on chaos, greed, controversy and contradiction, this is basically exactly the playoff we deserved.

CORRECTION (Dec. 8, 2025, 1:05 p.m.): The email version of this post originally stated that there was a 51 percent chance that either Ohio State or Indiana would make the championship game. Instead, that was the probability exactly one of them (but not both) would make it. The odds of one or both making it were 50.5% + 22.9% = 73.4 percent.

Filed under: College Football