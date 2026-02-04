James Harden of the Los Angeles Clippers reacts during the first half of their game against the Brooklyn Nets at Intuit Dome on January 25, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Luiza Moraes/Getty Images)

I love trade deadlines across all sports, because they’re the ultimate exercise in risk-versus-reward thinking across both short- and long-term time horizons. Do you sacrifice the future to make a run right now, or bide your time for a future season instead? (Don’t worry, all that’s at stake is the entire franchise — and making the wrong decision can completely cripple you for years. No pressure!) For a decision-theory nerd, it creates a lot of case studies to unpack later, for good and certainly for bad.

One of the core aspects of these deadline deals that makes them interesting is the asymmetry in how much different levels of improvement help different teams’ odds, based on their current situations. This was something that we tried to get at in baseball with our old “Doyle Number” at FiveThirtyEight — which looked at the cost-benefit in current championship probability added for future talent traded away — and it’s also something we can measure for this year’s NBA trade deadline, which is on Thursday (Feb. 5) at 3 p.m. ET.

Specifically, I thought it would be telling to use the output from each of my NBA Elo forecast model simulations (using the “Stats-Only” version of the forecast that doesn’t contain the betting-market odds) to see whose playoff, conference-title and NBA championship odds are the most sensitive to changes in their talent level at the deadline (i.e., this week).