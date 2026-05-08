Portland’s Bridget Carleton and Los Angeles’ Nneka Ogwumike were two of the best players to change addresses this offseason.

The WNBA officially tips off this evening with a triple-header of action — and a lot has changed since the last time we saw the ladies of the W in action last October.

For one thing, the league went through a tumultuous labor battle through the winter, which looked for a time as though it might derail the 2026 regular season entirely (or at least delay its start). But after 17 months of squabbling, culminating in a marathon of final negotiations in March, a new Collective Bargaining Agreement has the WNBA coming back stronger than ever on many different fronts, not least of all financially.

With a fresh CBA in place and two new teams in Toronto (the Tempo) and Portland (the Fire), the dynamics of the new W are still being sorted out on the fly — and their effects may not be fully known for a while. But there was a mad dash through free agency, the draft and other necessary transactions to get rosters ready for today’s action. So I thought it might be useful to do a little accounting exercise to map out who added, or lost, talent since last season, as we begin to track who will make the playoffs and win the WNBA title.

My Elo ratings will be updated daily starting now, though initially they are (as always) based on ratings at the end of last season, regressed to the mean to reflect offseason uncertainties.

They also come with best-guess placeholder ratings for expansion teams, which admittedly proved to underrate the Golden State Valkyries to start last season — GSV had one of the best expansion seasons in WNBA history — but one would think will be more accurate for the Tempo/Fire, since the league’s famously deep talent pool is getting watered down more with more teams being added.

(But again, that’s just a guess. In other words, this is a simple but imperfect rating method that picks up steam in its usefulness and accuracy as the season goes on.)

For some teams, this will all be fine. The Las Vegas Aces, for instance, are running things back with their title-winning core of A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd, so their rating will continue to be accurate in the new season from the jump. Teams like Seattle and Chicago, though, made sweeping offseason changes that will take longer for the model to adjust to.

To help mentally gauge who’s in which camp, I made a simple projection system that uses each veteran player’s LAKER Wins Added from the previous three seasons, plus their age and draft position — or, for rookies, just their age and draft position — to estimate how many wins they are likely to be worth in 2026. (A’ja Wilson leads the way, followed by Napheesa Collier, Alyssa Thomas and Jackie Young.)

Then, using Basketball-Reference’s 2026 WNBA rosters, I tracked how many projected wins were on each team’s ledger from players who hadn’t been with the club the previous season, which represents the amount of incoming talent a team added. Conversely, I also looked at how many projected wins were on the team’s roster last year from players who aren’t returning this season, which estimates talent lost.

Similar to these offseason addition/subtraction exercises I’ve done in other sports in the past, then, here is a snapshot of what each WNBA team added or lost for 2026:

The expansion teams are just kind of funny to have on there, but they are included for the sake of completeness. Toronto has the more projected talent on hand, with Brittney Sykes, Julie Allemand and Temi Fagbenle, though Portland isn’t too far behind with Bridget Carleton, Emily Engstler, Sug Sutton and Carla Leite. Neither will be a title contender, but I’m curious if they can punch above previous expansion squads like Golden State did.

Among the established teams, Chicago had the best net offseason: It brought in a number of productive veterans (Skylar Diggins, Natasha Cloud, Azura Stevens, DiJonai Carrington, Jacy Sheldon, Rickea Jackson) plus drafted UCLA’s Gabriela Jaquez with the No. 5 pick. The cost was losing Ariel Atkins and Angel Reese, but the Sky are trying something different from what gave them a 23-61 record the past two years.

The L.A. Sparks (with whom Chicago conducted the Atkins trade) are also adding talent, picking up my favorite WNBA player, Nneka Ogwumike, plus Atkins and Erica Wheeler to go with the addition of Kelsey Plum (my second-favorite WNBA player?) last year. And Dallas was above the break-even line as well; they should be pretty interesting after complementing Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale with Alanna Smith, Jessica Shepard, Odyssey Sims, Alysha Clark and No. 1 draft pick Azzi Fudd.

On the other side of the ledger, the teams who lost the most were Minnesota and Seattle. The former turned over pretty much everyone not named Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams — and again, Collier is also injured — while the latter lost five of their top six players by projected talent — including Ogwumike, Diggins, Gabby Williams, Sykes and Erica Wheeler.

Both teams were good last year; the Storm had a +2.02 SRS and the Lynx spent most of the season as the league’s best team before being upset by Phoenix in the playoffs, ruining what had been a perfectly great M-V-Phee season. Each could be due for a tumble now that so much of last year’s foundation has been kicked out from under them.

Otherwise, it’s also worth watching what happens to Phoenix after their surprising Finals bid. They retained each of their Top 7 players by projected Wins Added, save for Satou Sabally, but they didn’t add much (Chloe Bibby was their top pickup) and overachieved to get as far as they did, which explains why the prediction markets and betting odds aren’t particularly high on them.

Caitlin Clark.

Of course, after an injury-ravaged WNBA season, some of the most impactful “additions” aren’t technically additions at all: they’re just players coming back from getting hurt.

Chief among those would have to be Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell’s Indiana Fever. While they did make a few changes in the depth department — picking up Tyasha Harris, Monique Billings, Myisha Hines-Allen, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Raven Johnson — the main reason for optimism in Indiana is the prospect of better health for Clark, Sophie Cunningham and the rest of a team that was struggling to find warm bodies to even fill out their roster at one point last summer.

And yet, they still made the semifinals last postseason, coming within a game of knocking off the eventual champs even without Clark. With her back — and I’m infamous as still waiting for that truly explosive advanced metrics season from her, which could happen now — the Fever stand out as an obvious offseason “winner” by virtue of simply having so many upside factors.

Finally, just for fun, I took the preseason WNBA over/unders from FanDuel and had Gemini plot them against a combination of our net LAKER Wins talent accounting from above and the preseason Elo ratings, under the theory that you could mostly predict the season by taking ratings based on a regressed version of last season’s form and adding in offseason gains/losses. And after excluding Toronto and Portland, this does explain about 60 percent of the variation in team over/unders, but there are still some outliers at both ends:

The Liberty’s status as title favorites can’t be explained by their Elo or their offseason, though it probably can from their sheer talent (with Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, Satou Sabally, Leonie Fiebich, etc). And even though I hyped their additions earlier, Dallas is getting more love than is supported in Elo/LAKER projections.

On the downside, Connecticut had a solid offseason and the models don’t think they’ll be quite as horrible as last year — but the market disagrees. And apparently my harsh assessment of Seattle’s offseason didn’t go far enough for the oddsmakers.

All of which is to say: That’s where the 2026 WNBA season begins, with a league that we’re all still trying to make sense of after some seismic changes were packed into a very compressed period of time. One way or another, it’s going to be the start of an era-defining period for the W, and that means excitement, uncertainty and probably a few silly assumptions that we will be disabused of by midseason — and, honestly, that’s part of the fun.

Filed under: WNBA