By at least one measure, Patriots-Texans is the closest playoff matchup in NFL history. (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ahead of Sunday’s Divisional round game between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans, the teams have met twice before in the playoffs: In 2012-13, when Tom Brady put up 335 net yards, 3 TDs and 0 INTs en route to a 41-28 Pats home win that was more lopsided than the final score suggested; and in 2016-17, when the New England defense hassled Brock Osweiler into three turnovers and -19.2 EPA vs. average, one of the 15 or so worst QB performances in a playoff game since 2006, en route to a 34-16 Pats home win.

For those of us who remember the Patriots dynasty well — plus the Texans’ general tendency to run out of talent at this particular stage of the playoffs — we might have a vision in our minds about what will happen this weekend, with New England handling business at home by double-digits. But these aren’t the dynasty Patriots, nor is Houston the same team that threw Osweiler to the wolves.

Instead, this game looks much closer to a toss-up (perhaps historically so), rather than another inevitable Patriots blowout. And let’s be honest: the Broncos-Bills battle to determine who plays the winner for a Super Bowl berth isn’t very far off from 50-50, either.

The closeness of the AFC really jumped off the page for me when I noticed that, according to the pregame Elo ratings, Houston versus New England this weekend is literally the most evenly-matched playoff game in NFL history, in terms of both teams’ proximity to a perfect 50-50 win probability split:

That’s not to say the two teams are identical — in fact, they are closer to being mirror-image opposites of each other. Here’s a breakdown of their leaguewide rankings in schedule-adjusted Expected Points Added versus league average in each facet of the game from scrimmage: