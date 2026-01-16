Who Will Advance In the AFC Playoffs This Weekend? Flip a Coin — Literally.
The numbers say Patriots-Texans and Bills-Broncos are both effectively toss-ups — which mostly means we have no idea what’s about to happen.
Ahead of Sunday’s Divisional round game between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans, the teams have met twice before in the playoffs: In 2012-13, when Tom Brady put up 335 net yards, 3 TDs and 0 INTs en route to a 41-28 Pats home win that was more lopsided than the final score suggested; and in 2016-17, when the New England defense hassled Brock Osweiler into three turnovers and -19.2 EPA vs. average, one of the 15 or so worst QB performances in a playoff game since 2006, en route to a 34-16 Pats home win.
For those of us who remember the Patriots dynasty well — plus the Texans’ general tendency to run out of talent at this particular stage of the playoffs1 — we might have a vision in our minds about what will happen this weekend, with New England handling business at home by double-digits. But these aren’t the dynasty Patriots, nor is Houston the same team that threw Osweiler to the wolves.
Instead, this game looks much closer to a toss-up (perhaps historically so), rather than another inevitable Patriots blowout. And let’s be honest: the Broncos-Bills battle to determine who plays the winner for a Super Bowl berth isn’t very far off from 50-50, either.
The closeness of the AFC really jumped off the page for me when I noticed that, according to the pregame Elo ratings, Houston versus New England this weekend is literally the most evenly-matched playoff game in NFL history, in terms of both teams’ proximity to a perfect 50-50 win probability split:
That’s not to say the two teams are identical — in fact, they are closer to being mirror-image opposites of each other. Here’s a breakdown of their leaguewide rankings in schedule-adjusted Expected Points Added versus league average2 in each facet of the game from scrimmage: