After approximately six months and more than 2,400 games played, MLB’s 2026 postseason has finally arrived. As usual, I’ve crunched the Elo forecast odds…

…and I’ve collected my initial thoughts below on the biggest questions heading into October, from who’s actually the best to who has the easiest path to a deep playoff run.

⚾ Can we trust the top-seeded Brewers and Rays?

The seeds are finally locked in, and at the top of each league’s regular-season pecking order are small-market clubs and perennial overachievers: the Brewers and Rays. Yet despite combining for 201 wins (!) this season — and Milwaukee sitting No. 1 in the Elo odds above — the market odds are not convinced either is a true favorite.

For the Brewers, this may simply come down to lingering doubts from last year’s embarrassing NLCS loss to the Dodgers, combined with the narrative (some aspects of which are more legit than others) that Milwaukee’s playing style isn’t built for October. But the Brew Crew came by their résumé honestly, with just as many BaseRuns expected wins as the Dodgers — and for all the talk about L.A.’s star power, Milwaukee had more players with 3+ and 6+ Wins Above Replacement than the Dodgers (leading 6-5 and 2-1, respectively) this season. Call me naïve, but it seems unlikely that the rematch would be quite so one-sided again.

The Rays might have more cause for concern. Tampa Bay massively overperformed its BaseRuns expected record…

…and their profile generally fits most of the factors that cause a team to be discounted by the market, relative to their 2026 bona fides. The Rays gained massively in Elo since preseason, with their roster hugely outperforming their previous track records — which didn’t set a particularly impressive baseline, especially in terms of their rotation and top-end talent — and they don’t have a tremendous amount of previous playoff experience.

Basically, the market is deeply skeptical of teams like that, and the the Rays (plus the Brewers as well, to an extent) check off most of the boxes most correlated with said skepticism. That doesn’t mean they can’t win, but it does mean we’re in a weird situation where both leagues’ No. 1 seeds have serious question marks about their World Series viability.

⚾ How has the bracket warped the odds?