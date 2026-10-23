St. Louis Cardinals David Freese is victorious after hitting a game winning, walk off home run vs the Texas Rangers during 11th inning at Busch Stadium. Game 6. St. Louis, MO 10/27/2011 (John Biever /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

In a sport like the NBA, it’s basically impossible to have one of the most valuable playoff runs of all-time without also being one of the greatest stars to ever play the game. To wit: the single-playoff leaders in LAKER Wins Above Replacement are LeBron James, Tim Duncan, Larry Bird, Dwyane Wade, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon.

But in baseball, October greatness can come from pretty much anybody. While the all-timers can and do still have iconic performances — see Shohei Ohtani last year, or earlier legends like David Ortiz in 2004, Curt Schilling in 2001 and Corey Seager in 2023 — the list of October heroes is also littered with some pretty random names. (Or did we think Steve Pearce and Jorge Soler are headed for Cooperstown?)

From a team-management perspective, that can be somewhat vexing: You can’t just give the ball to LeBron or Kobe and let your season ride on your best player’s abilities. Whether you like it or not, everyone in a lineup has the chance to come up in the game’s biggest moment, and at the same time, the opponent can’t always guarantee their best pitcher will be on the other side. But as a fan, that’s what makes October so compelling — seeing unexpected stars emerge in the crucible of postseason pressure. It’s one of the things that makes baseball the game we love — along with the “remembering some guys” aspect inherent to recalling such players:

So, statistically, who are the the players who did the bulk of their work in October? Let’s look at it a few different ways, using my new WAR calculations for playoff baseball. (Paid subscribers can download the data here!)

First, we can look at the players who did the most in a single postseason among those who did progressively less and less overall in their careers as a whole. Here are the leading single-postseason WAR performers with fewer than 50, 25, 10 and 5 overall WAR (regular + postseasons) in their careers: