Renegade will be in the field at Oaklawn on Saturday.

With the 2026 Kentucky Derby roughly five weeks away, this weekend marks an important inflection point in the horse-racing schedule leading up to the Run for the Roses and the start of Triple Crown season.

Last week saw the start of what are called the “Super Six” prep races along the Road to the Kentucky Derby — with the comparatively longer 9.5-furlong Louisiana Derby (won by Emerging Market by a head over Pavlovian), plus the Jeff Ruby Steaks (won by Fulleffort). This Saturday will feature a pair of even more elite proving grounds, though: the Grade I Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park and Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park.

Since I happen to actually be going to the latter — just as a fan, not as media or anything official like that 😊🐴 — it had me wondering how much these prep races actually tell us about what’s coming next. Specifically, I wanted to know: Which has historically been the best predictor of success in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont?

To that end, I pulled together the historical Top-3 finishers at each of the Super Six preps — the Florida Derby, the Arkansas Derby, the Louisiana Derby, the Santa Anita Derby, the Blue Grass Stakes and the Wood Memorial Stakes — plus the Jeff Ruby (formerly known as the Spiral or Jim Beam Stakes) going back to 1973. I also did the same for the Triple Crown races, using data from one of my favorite stories of last year — which you should absolutely check out — about Affirmed and Alydar, the greatest rivalry in the history of horse racing:

Armed with that data, the most basic way to visualize the link between each prep race and the Triple Crown races is to look at the successful conversion rates between winning the former and going on to win the latter.

For instance, Santa Anita Derby winners go on to win the Kentucky Derby 11 percent of the time, the Preakness a whopping 19 percent of the time, and the Belmont Stakes 9 percent of the time. Overall, a Santa Anita winner can expect to win roughly 0.4 total Triple Crown races that year, with a 25 percent chance of winning at least one leg of the Triple Crown:

That makes the Santa Anita the most predictive prep race, with a roster of past winners that includes Triple Crown winners Affirmed and Justify, plus near-misses like Sunday Silence, California Chrome, I’ll Have Another, Silver Charm and Real Quiet — and, of course, Sham, the famous rival to Secretariat.

The Florida Derby isn’t too far off in terms of odds to win at least one Triple Crown race, though, and it is by far the most predictive of Kentucky Derby winners in particular. Since 1973, nearly 19 percent of Florida Derby winners went on to win at Churchill Downs a handful of weeks later — a long list that includes Always Dreaming, Nyquist, Orb, Big Brown (one of my favorite horses ever), the tragic Barbaro, Monarchos, Thunder Gulch, Unbridled, Swale and Spectacular Bid.

Against that, the Arkansas Derby is in a bit of a lower tier — hurt by a comparative lack of Kentucky Derby champions — though clearly higher than the rest in other metrics, with a 13 percent success rate for winners in the Preakness particularly. Arkansas also produced two of the greatest horses in recent memory as winners: American Pharoah (the first Triple-Crown horse in 37 years) and Smarty Jones.

In terms of overall predictive quality, there is then another drop-off to the Wood Memorial (which predicts the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont much better than the Preakness), and then another drop to the rest of the preps.

Of course, there are other ways to track the relationship between each stop on the Road to the Kentucky Derby and the Triple Crown races, particularly if we want to look beyond just win rates.

With that in mind, I assigned the Top 3 horses in each prep race a simple 3-2-1 score in order of finish; then I did the same for the Triple Crown races’ Top-3 finishers from later that year. To put a finer measure on how well the former predicts the latter, we can look at the correlation between a horse’s point value in a particular prep race and their points in any of the Triple Crown races — or the sum total across all combined:

Again, by this measure, the Santa Anita is the gold-standard proving ground for hopeful Thoroughbreds, with a 0.284 correlation versus combined Triple Crown points and a correlation of at least 0.220 with each individual leg of the Triple Crown. Of the nine horses since 1973 who won at least two legs of the Triple Crown and finished at least second in the other, five finished first or second at the Santa Anita (with three winners). In other words, the most dominant horses in history are much more correlated with success at the Santa Anita than other prep races.

But after it, the Arkansas Derby may be first among equals in the following tier along with the Florida Derby. The latter has a much stronger rate of success in the Kentucky Derby, again, but the Arkansas Derby makes it up at the Belmont and especially the Preakness — which is consistent with what we found earlier in our table of comparative win rates.

What does all of this mean for the 2026 crop of 3-year-old contenders? Well, Saturday is going to be consequential in different ways. The Florida Derby’s favorites are Chief Wallabee (2-1), Commandment (5-2) and Nearly (3-1), and they also make up 3 of the Top 4 in the early Kentucky Derby odds — trailing only Paladin, the overall favorite who won the Risen Star last month but isn’t due to run again until the Blue Grass. Given the correlation between Florida and Kentucky, this seems to makes sense.

Meanwhile, the Arkansas Derby favorites are Renegade (3-2), Silent Tactic (5-2), Litmus Test (a Bob Baffert horse at 5-1) and Blackout Time (6-1). Renegade is also among the Kentucky Derby favorites — tied with Nearly at 10-1 — but Silent Tactic is much deeper in the odds. History says we’re a lot more likely to see the winner at Churchill Downs coming out of the field at Gulfstream Park than at Oaklawn. (Sad to say it, since I’m going to the latter, not the former!)

But the same history says the winner in Arkansas this weekend may have a leg up on the competition once we reach the Preakness, even if they don’t do as well at Churchill Downs.

(This is before we even get into the trend of “new shooters” increasingly joining the Preakness and Belmont fields after not even running the Kentucky Derby — but that’s not really relevant for the Arkansas Derby winner, at least, who is virtually guaranteed a spot at the starting gate in Louisville.)

Or maybe we should just circle the Santa Anita on the calendar for April 4, and book a flight out to California if we really want to see the next Triple Crown winning horse in action early.

Filed under: Horse Racing