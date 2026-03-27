Neil’s Substack

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Gare Joyce's avatar
Gare Joyce
42m

Sham really deserves a biographical treatment. It took 99 years for the Derby to have first horse to crack 2 minutes ... and another 2/5ths of a second to have another. If only Sham were trained by Jeff Gillooly.

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