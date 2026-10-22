Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay talk on the sideline before an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Sofi Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Half-jokingly, I posted this in the seconds after the vaunted L.A. Rams had finished inexplicably losing at home to the Arizona Cardinals on a last-second kick:

But, seriously — remember that?? Whether it was early in the offseason, when they added former All-Pro CB Trent McDuffie from Kansas City, over the summer when they hauled in dominant edge-rusher Myles Garrett from Cleveland, or closer to the season as they enticed future Hall of Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald to return to the team, the Rams elicited unironic talk of an undefeated season heading into their trip to Australia for Week 1.

That moment might end up being the high point of the Rams’ 2026 season, however, as they were thrashed by the rival 49ers shortly thereafter, lost a few weeks later to Bo Nix and the Broncos, and most recently fell in OT to the Bills in a marquee MNF matchup before the aforementioned loss to Arizona.

A supposed “Superteam” getting off to a disappointing 2-4 record is nothing new. (As a fan of the “Dream Team” 2011 Eagles, it actually makes me nostalgic.) By now, there is a sense that anytime we start bandying about the dreaded S-word in the NFL, such a team is bound for disaster. Leave that notion to the NBA; football naturally resists the very concept. But are the Rams the rule, or the exception? And where do they fit into the history of NFL Superteam cautionary tales?