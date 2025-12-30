It’s Tuesday, the next to last day of 2025, so you have exactly 48 hours to take care of any loose ends that you swore you’d get to “before the end of the year.” Time moves fast like that, which feels especially true when you realize Tiger Woods turns 50 today — the years have indeed flown by, even though the memory of how untouchable Woods was at his peak certainly hasn’t. While we’re on the subject of generational stars, we’re also grateful for good news on Nikola Jokić, who suffered a scary-looking knee injury last night and had an MRI today, which reportedly revealed a hyperextension but no major ligament damage. As the Nuggets dodged that bullet (though they’ll still be without the NBA’s perennial best player for at least four weeks), here’s a look at everything big happening in sports today and tonight:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

College Football:

🏈 Coastal Carolina (24%) vs. Louisiana Tech (76%)* - 2 p.m. (Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl)

🏈 Tennessee (61%) vs. Illinois (39%) - 5:30 p.m. (Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl)

🏈 USC (68%) vs. TCU (32%) - 9 p.m. (Valero Alamo Bowl)

NBA:

🏀 76ers (52%) at Grizzlies (48%) - 8 p.m.

🏀 Pistons (57%) at Lakers (43%) - 10:30 p.m.

NHL:

🏒 Canadiens (45%) at Panthers (55%) - 7 p.m.

🏒 Hurricanes (56%) at Penguins (44%) - 7 p.m.

Soccer:

⚽ Arsenal (67%) vs. Aston Villa (14%) - 3:15 p.m. (Premier League)

College Hoops:

🏀 Louisville (78%) at Cal (22%) - 9 p.m.

All listed times are Eastern.

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Awards season

On its surface, Monday night’s game between the LA Rams and Atlanta Falcons appeared to have somewhat limited stakes, at least relative to other huge contests on the NFL schedule. Atlanta had been eliminated from postseason consideration weeks ago, while the Rams couldn’t win the NFC West no matter what they did. Seeding mattered, of course, as did the Falcons’ indirect effect on the tiebreaker between Carolina and Tampa Bay for the NFC South title — but it was a game easy enough to write off as simply being the final Monday Night Football episode of the year, before we pivot to Week 18’s action.

However, in addition to its ripple effects in the standings, the game could end up having a significant impact on a different kind of race: the chase for MVP. Going into the day, Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford was a heavy favorite to win the award in the prediction markets, as had been the case for most of the previous two months. Stafford’s MVP chances were as high as 76% during the day on Monday, and had been 82% earlier in the week, before rival Drake Maye of the Patriots posted a near-perfect 157.0 passer rating against the overmatched Jets on Sunday afternoon.

To hold serve, Stafford simply needed to have another solid performance like the ones he’d been compiling over the past handful of weeks against a Falcons defense that went into Monday ranked outside the Top 20 in points per game allowed. Instead, though, Stafford was all over the place — tossing for two touchdowns and nearly leading a big comeback, but also throwing three interceptions plus a missed throw late that could have won the game for the Rams. Immediately after the game, Maye and Stafford’s odds to win the MVP essentially flip-flopped, with the Patriots QB assuming Stafford’s former heavy-favorite status:

In reality, Maye probably should have been in the driver’s seat beforehand anyway. He’s been far and away the best QB in the NFL this season as measured by Expected Points Added (EPA) above replacement level, leading arguably the league’s most efficient passing offense along the way. By Completion Percentage Over Expected (CPOE), which measures the accuracy of a QB’s throws after adjusting for their difficulty, not only is Maye the most pinpoint passer of 2025 by a wide margin, but his +10.3 CPOE is easily the highest going back to 2006, when the stat can officially be computed from play-by-play data — Aaron Rodgers’ 2011 mark of +8.8 is No. 2 — and Maye would tie Kurt Warner’s 2001 for fourth-best since the 1970 AFL merger, if we estimate CPOE for earlier seasons using available data.

In other words, this is one of the most impressive quarterback seasons we’ve seen in a while coming from Maye, while Stafford is having more of a normal (for lack of a better term) great-QB campaign. And perhaps the MVP voters would have decided that for themselves by the end of next week either way. But with a few errant throws on Monday night, along with the loss, Stafford seems like he might have nudged them in Maye’s direction as well.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Canada is exactly where you’d expect it to be in hockey



Amid all the other sports going on right now, the 2026 IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championships are also happening in Minnesota, with the gold medal set to be awarded on January 5. The annual event is a nice late December/early January showcase for the best under-20 hockey players in the world to prove their future potential — like top 2026 draft prospect Gavin McKenna of Canada is currently doing — while also earning national glory for their team. And the side most likely to earn said glory? Yep, it’s Canada, with a 51% chance to win the tournament again after the US took the previous two iterations of the event in 2024 and ’25:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “Can NBA’s new proposals fix tanking? Is it even worth it for the league to try?” by Eric Koreen, Mike Vorkunov, and Tony Jones

🏈 “The Chiefs Are Doing the Weirdest ‘Relocation’ in Pro Sports History” by… me

🏀 “Comparing Disneyland Rides to 2026 NBA Draft Prospects” by Tyler Rucker

🏒 “On Shooting Percentage Regression, Battles, and the Dallas Stars’ Playoff Preparation” by Robert Tiffin

🏈 “Does Defense Win Championships...?” by Michael MacKelvie





👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Wednesday (12/31)

🏈 CFB: Miami vs. Ohio State (College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic)

🏈 CFB: Iowa vs. Vanderbilt (ReliaQuest Bowl)

🏈 CFB: Arizona State vs. Duke (Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl)

🏈 CFB: Michigan vs. Texas (Cheez-It Citrus Bowl)

🏈 CFB: Nebraska vs. Utah (SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl)

🏀 NBA: Knicks at Spurs

🏀 NBA: Blazers at Thunder

🏀 NBA: Nuggets at Raptors

🏒 NHL: Blues at Avalanche

🏀 MBB: UConn at Xavier

Thursday (1/1) - Happy New Year! 🎊

🏈 CFB: Oregon vs. Texas Tech (College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl)

🏈 CFB: Alabama vs. Indiana (College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Presented by Prudential)

🏈 CFB: Ole Miss vs. Georgia (College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl)

🏀 NBA: Heat at Pistons

🏒 NHL: Lightning at Kings

⚽ EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Fulham

🏀 WBB: Alabama at South Carolina

🏀 WBB: Nebraska at Iowa

🏀 WBB: Kentucky at LSU

Friday (1/2)

🏈 CFB: Rice vs. Texas State (Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl)

🏈 CFB: Navy vs. Cincinnati (AutoZone Liberty Bowl)

🏈 CFB: Arizona vs. SMU (Trust & Will Holiday Bowl)

🏈 CFB: Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State (Duke’s Mayo Bowl)

🏀 NBA: Thunder at Warriors

🏀 NBA: Nuggets at Cavs

🏒 NHL: Rangers at Panthers

🏀 MBB: USC at Michigan

🏀 MBB: Michigan State at Nebraska

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.