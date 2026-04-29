Dale Jr. celebrates his first career win at Texas.

The Texas Motor Speedway that today’s NASCAR Cup Series drivers will roll out onto this weekend is very different from the one that hosted the DirecTV 500 on April 2, 2000.

The layout is the same — a D-shaped 1.5-mile oval, one of many “cookie-cutter” tracks built during NASCAR’s late-’90s/early-2000s boom era. But the way it runs isn’t. Today’s version is considered “treacherous” for its unpredictability and attrition (nine different winners in the past nine races) following a 2017 repave. The original, by contrast, was fast, technical and unforgiving in ways that belied its generic design.

Against that backdrop, we might not have expected a 25-year-old Cup Series rookie — with zero career single-digit finishes and three straight poor results — to drive his way to Victory Lane, much less in dominant fashion. Even if that kid’s last name was “Earnhardt”, Dale Jr. was still learning at the highest level of stock-car racing, while fighting off the perception that his early hype had outpaced his ability.

All of which is exactly what made Junior’s first career win, under overcast Texas skies, so special. At a track that had confounded some of the sport’s best in its initial few races — Jeff Gordon had an average finish of 34.7 in Texas Motor Speedway’s first three Cup calendar dates, and Mark Martin was little better at 24.3 — Earnhardt Jr. proved he was more than just a popular namesake with the power of NASCAR marketing behind him, but rather a driver capable of standing on his own merit.

Using my new method of estimating pre-2005 Driver Ratings — which paid subscribers can find in this data folder along with all of my other updating sports data — we can dig into just what made Dale Jr.’s maiden victory a significant one.

Junior was roughly Cup-average level — with a 70.5 Driver Rating (average is 70.0) — as a 24-year-old making his debut in 1999, which wasn’t bad at all for the 1998 and 1999 Busch (now O’Reilly Auto Parts) Series champion. (Consider how little of 2026 Cup rookie Connor Zilisch’s sparkling prospect resume has translated to the higher level so far this season.) But aside from a strong showing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in early March 2000 — leading 42 of the race’s first 95 laps before losing track position — he hadn’t really had a standout race where he was among the dominant drivers in the field.

That didn’t seem likely to change by the time Texas rolled around in April. He had finished outside the Top 25 in three consecutive races at Atlanta, Darlington and Bristol, crashing out of the latter two with an average of 90 laps left in each race. At No. 23 in the point standings coming out of a wreck-filled Bristol, the game plan for Dale Jr. seemed like it just needed to be survival as he approached the middle of his first full season.

But at the DirecTV 500 in Fort Worth, that script totally flipped around. In just his 12th career Cup Series start, Junior started near the front of the field and showcased the potential he’d flashed at another mile-and-a-half oval in Vegas the previous month. Overcoming some early wobbles, he claimed the lead at the one-third mark of the race — when a perfect pit stop from his crew put him on the front row for a restart — and he was in or near the lead from then on.

Despite dangerous veterans Bobby Labonte and Jeff Burton looming in his rearview mirror, Earnhardt Jr. stayed poised and led 68 of the last 74 laps (including each of the last 53) to secure his first career win with a dominant 135.2 rating. As he crossed the finish line, the crowd unanimously rose to its feet to see the son of NASCAR’s greatest-ever driver put his own name in the history books.

The crowning moment came when Dale Jr.’s car rolled into Victory Lane, where his father — who had himself finished seventh — was waiting to embrace him. “Dale, you seem more emotional than I’ve seen you in all your victories,” the great NASCAR broadcaster Ken Squier said as Dale Sr. waited for Junior to hop down from the roof of his car.

“I tell you, he’s something else,” Earnhardt Sr. said. “We knew the kid could do it… we’ve got a good race car, a good engine, and the boy drove a good race.”

(It should be noted that the elder Earnhardt was also the boy’s boss — he owned the No. 8 car for Dale Earnhardt, Inc.)

Earnhardt Jr.’s run at Texas was elite. It ended up being the 19th-best drive anyone produced during the entire 2000 season according to Driver Rating, and 16th-best among drivers who actually won their stellar statistical outing:

It would nearly even crack the 10 best drives of Dale Jr.’s entire career, eventually ranking 11th out of his 631 career starts by the time his career ended 17 years later.

Junior would win again in 2000, roughly a month later, with a 121.2 rating at Richmond, and his stellar 134.9 mark at Charlotte a week after that (en route to finishing fourth, one spot behind his dad, in the Coke 600) was another flash of talent in a season that would pave the way for further improvement in the face of tragedy in 2001, and beyond. We all know the résumé from there: He’d go on to win Daytona four times — twice in the 500 — record six wins at Talladega, be named NASCAR’s most popular driver for 15 consecutive seasons, make the Hall of Fame and give us some of the sport’s greatest-ever moments before embarking on a successful second act as a podcaster and team owner.

But the win at Texas set the stage for all of that. After all the hype and the runaway media attention, his first victory felt like a definitive moment of arrival, proving to the garage and the fans alike that the younger Earnhardt did actually possess the talent to match the family name — even if the years ahead would leave his father’s legacy hanging over him more than he could have imagined.

Filed under: NASCAR