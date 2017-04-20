Last Friday the Atlanta Braves opened up their new stadium, SunTrust Park, with reviews ranging from “good” to “meh.” But it was hard to forget the off-field storylines still surrounding the park: The ugly role race probably played in the Braves’ decision to flee (mostly black) downtown Atlanta for (mostly white) Cobb County, the nefarious way the ballpark secured its funding, and even the fact that SunTrust’s predecessor -- Turner Field -- was only 20 years old when it was decommissioned last fall.

To that last point, the Braves’ move northward was the quickest any MLB club had abandoned a park in the postwar era, according to Seamheads’ ballpark database. But in fairness to Atlanta, the median age of a ballpark has generally been tumbling since the dawn of the expansion era in 1961:

Before expansion, the median MLB park had been in service for 48 (!) years; by the end of the 1960s, that number had fallen all the way down to 9.5 years. In turn, the new wave of parks built in the ‘60s generally lasted three to four decades before giving way to their successors, with the cycle beginning anew around the turn of the century. Currently, we’re in a status-quo phase again, with the median park age creeping up from 12 in 2001 to 18.5 this season (even after SunTrust was added to the ranks).

Turner Field was a part of that latter-day wave of new parks built in the ‘90s, and all of its peers -- from Camden Yards and Rogers Centre to Safeco Field and AT&T Park -- are still standing today. (Before the Braves left Turner, Miami’s Sun Life Stadium -- constructed in 1987 -- was the most recently built of the defunct ballparks.) But the Rangers are tentatively set to leave Globe Life Stadium shortly after celebrating its 25th birthday, and others may follow suit. It wouldn’t be shocking, then, if each future status-quo period was shorter than the last, rising at a flatter rate and peaking with a progressively lower median ballpark age.

If so, that might mean we look back on Atlanta’s 20-year Turner-for-SunTrust swap as more the new normal -- and less the crazy outlier it appears to be now.

Filed under: Baseball