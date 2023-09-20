Neil’s Substack

Neil’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben Wylie's avatar
Ben Wylie
Sep 20, 2023

Nice Neil!

This from Twenty First Group is worth reading if you haven’t already on the same topic from a different angle (“The three set format in the women’s game has also limited the narrative value of Williams’ success and therefore the connection that fans have with Williams and the women’s game”):

https://www.twentyfirstgroup.com/three-sets-mean-serena-not-novak-is-the-goat/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Neil Paine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture