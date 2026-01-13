Things are getting a little too close for comfort in the playoffs so far. (Megan Briggs / Getty Images Sport / Getty)

Round 1 of the 2025-26 NFL playoffs were a whirlwind, and we’ve had to say goodbye to a handful of worthy teams already, including the defending-champ Eagles, the enigmatic-to-the-end Packers and Chargers and — perhaps chief among them — the Jaguars, who had the misfortune of facing Josh Allen’s Bills in Round 1 and succumbed on an epic late Tush Push after four fourth-quarter lead changes.

If that was just the opening-round warm-up, what else could this postseason have in store? Let’s run through five things that stood out in the Wild Card games that might shape the Super Bowl race going forward.

🏈 These playoffs are WILD.

Buffalo-Jacksonville was just one of the thrillers on offer this opening weekend. Before Monday night’s action, here was a crazy stat from Jacob Robinson and Dianna Russini’s NFL newsletter at The Athletic:

And just on the most basic level of all, this year’s opening round was also tied the seventh-smallest average margin of victory — 8.5 points on average — out of any wild-card round with at least four total games, while it also tied for the most games decided by a single score:

(It had actually been No. 1 on that list, until the Steelers and Texans ruined it with Houston’s flurry of fourth-quarter points.)

That’s not necessarily a huge shock, either. We’ve been saying for a while that the league is pretty compressed, with a lot of uncertainty around who will emerge from a crowded group of top contenders. That manifested itself in just how close things were to kick off the playoffs — even the seeming walk-overs were tight — and it can only become more of a traffic-jam from here.