What We Learned From the NFL's Divisional Round
Seattle has surged into the driver's seat, New England is peaking at the right time, and Denver's season now hinges on a backup QB. But still, a wild January in the NFL leaves no room for assumptions.
The 2025-26 NFL playoffs are now down to just four remaining Super Bowl contenders after a mostly exciting (sorry, 49ers) Divisional Round featured a pair of overtime games, and even more twists and turns than we were expecting.
So let’s break down what important information we can take away from the weekend’s action, and what the state of the NFL postseason looks like going forward, with the championship matchup set to be determined in just a week’s time:
🏈 The Seahawks are your Super Bowl favorites.
After blowing out San Francisco on Saturday, Seattle has by far the highest title odds in my Playoff Predictor forecast model:
That might seem surprising, given that the L.A. Rams, their NFC title game foes, have consistently shown up as one of the other most talented teams in the NFL this season, and the two teams split the season series by a margin of +1 in favor of Los Angeles. This NFC title game should be a toss-up of sorts, with Seattle’s home-field advantage being the only real distinguishing factor… right?