Riq Woolen of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after winning an NFL divisional playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 17, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

The 2025-26 NFL playoffs are now down to just four remaining Super Bowl contenders after a mostly exciting (sorry, 49ers) Divisional Round featured a pair of overtime games, and even more twists and turns than we were expecting.

So let’s break down what important information we can take away from the weekend’s action, and what the state of the NFL postseason looks like going forward, with the championship matchup set to be determined in just a week’s time:

🏈 The Seahawks are your Super Bowl favorites.

After blowing out San Francisco on Saturday, Seattle has by far the highest title odds in my Playoff Predictor forecast model:

That might seem surprising, given that the L.A. Rams, their NFC title game foes, have consistently shown up as one of the other most talented teams in the NFL this season, and the two teams split the season series by a margin of +1 in favor of Los Angeles. This NFC title game should be a toss-up of sorts, with Seattle’s home-field advantage being the only real distinguishing factor… right?