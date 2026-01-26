Drake Maye and Sam Darnold led their respective teams to the Super Bowl on Sunday. (Photos by Cooper Neill and Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

At long last, we’ve got a Super Bowl. Sunday’s NFL Conference Championships gave us just about everything we could have asked for — from a nighttime NFC thriller between arguably the league’s two best teams in the Seattle Seahawks and L.A. Rams, to a bizarre weather game in the AFC that went from fairly normal conditions early to practically a blizzard late, paving the way for the New England Patriots to nurse home a 10-7 win over the Denver Broncos.

Now, we’ll have the customary two weeks of media hype during which we can process what just happened and digest what might be next. And I’ll have plenty more to say about Super Bowl LX over that period — but here are my immediate thoughts in the wake of championship weekend:

🏈 The Seahawks are Super Bowl favorites — but by how much?

It was always clear that the NFC champion — whether it was Seattle or Los Angeles — would be Super Bowl favorites, and perhaps sizable ones at that, over the AFC champ. That certainly would have been true if backup Jarrett Stidham had led the Broncos to the win (which actually wasn’t that far off from happening), but it is even true now that the Patriots have advanced to face the Seahawks in a couple of weeks. Here are the odds for the game, according to my Playoff Predictor forecast model:

Believe it or not — given how I joked that the AFC shouldn’t even send a team to Santa Clara — but a 61 percent chance for the Seahawks is actually fairly low compared with other forecasts. Both Polymarket and Kalshi have Seattle set at 68 percent to win the title, which is not a small difference, and FanDuel’s moneylines imply a 71 percent chance for the Seahawks as well.

What accounts for the difference versus my model? It’s driven by the half of the Playoff Predictor based on Elo ratings, which (as always) give the Patriots credit for their close wins over good teams without regard to how fluky those Ws might be. During the regular season, only the Broncos exceeded their Pythagorean expectation by more wins than New England, who haven’t exactly won with major style points in the postseason, either.

Winning is winning, and the conditions the Patriots have faced throughout most of the playoffs were admittedly not favorable for blowing out the opposition, so we can cut New England a bit of slack for all of this (which is why I include Elo amongst the blend of metrics). And in the grand scheme, the Super Bowl has seen far bigger underdogs than a Pats team at +4.5, though that is on the high side for recent Super Bowls. But no matter what you look at, it’s clear that Seattle should have the edge in a couple of weeks.

🏈 All eyes should be on Drake Maye.