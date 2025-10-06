Shoutout to all my folks who appreciate NHL Hockey for DOS vibes…

A brand-new NHL regular season officially drops the puck on Tuesday evening, and with it comes the eternal question of where exactly the league is headed next.

In some ways, the NHL has been in a period of relative stasis these past few years. Beyond just having the same Stanley Cup matchup — Florida Panthers versus Edmonton Oilers — in two consecutive years for the first time since the Penguins and Red Wings in 2008 and 2009, we’ve also seen those teams combine to occupy five of six possible Finals slots over a three-year span, while the same pair of conference finals losers — the Dallas Stars and Carolina Hurricanes — have also occupied five of six possible slots:

Furthermore, the league has steadily been getting older for a while now. Symbolically, we can see it in the twin battles of Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby — who together defined the previous generation, and still were capable of 77 goals and 164 points combined last season, but will not be able to sustain it much longer (barring a Jaromir Jagr-style run of longevity). And we can also see it in the leaguewide numbers, where the NHL’s average age — weighted by Goals Above Replacement — has been rising for seven straight years and just hit its highest level since 2007:

These periods inevitably reach an eventual breaking point and give birth to a new era of change and upheaval. So is this the year? We shall see soon enough.

Let’s start our tour of the new season by looking at the Cup odds for every team, based on a combination of three factors: My preseason Elo ratings, plus implied odds from Polymarket and FanDuel, all averaged together: