Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears talks with head coach Ben Johnson during Chicago Bears OTA Offseason Workout at Halas Hall on June 4, 2025 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears have spent most of the past four decades as the NFL’s resident experts in false hope. Every so often, they’ll show up for a playoff run, convince fans they’ve turned a corner, and then vanish back into irrelevance just as quickly — as I wrote about here in 2019:

But this year feels like an odd inversion of that formula. Though they haven’t made the playoffs since 2020, the buzz around the 2025 Bears is nonetheless palpable. And for good reason: With another year of improvement from QB Caleb Williams under the tutelage of new coach Ben Johnson, plus maybe a rare bit of better fortune on their side, the Bears enter 2025 as one of the league’s more intriguing teams in terms of upside — if not one of its biggest riddles, at the very least.

A few weeks ago, I called the Denver Broncos the NFL’s version of a “Schrödinger’s team”: open the box, and you’ll have no idea what’s inside. The Bears might fit that description every bit as much, though. Like Denver, the Bears massively undershot their expected Pythagorean wins (based on point differential) — and in fact, Chicago was the No. 1 unluckiest team by that measure in 2024:

The 2024 Bears made their own luck to some degree — no amount of mean-reversion would have saved them from Matt Eberflus’ clock management on Thanksgiving, for instance. But going back to the 1970 AFL merger, 69.5 percent of teams who undershot their expected record by between 2 and 3 wins per 17 games ended up improving their winning percentage in the following season, with an average year-over-year change of +1.9 wins.

was all Chicago had going for them. But the real thing that makes the Bears interesting is the Williams-Johnson dynamic, and what it might mean on offense for a team that’s scored more PPG than an average NFL team just once (2018) in the past 11 seasons.