Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tries to quiet the crowd during the NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 4, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. (Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When the winless Chargers walked into M&T Bank Stadium on Monday Night Football as 4½-point road underdogs and handed the hosting Ravens a 23-20 defeat, it might have been viewed as a prime-time upset. But in the context of the 2026 NFL season, it was simply business as usual.

As longtime friend of the Substack Jeff Fogle pointed out earlier this week, NFL road teams went 66-63 in non-neutral-site games decided in regulation through Week 10, winning 51.2 percent of those contests. In other words, we’re more than halfway through the 2026 schedule and there is an “away-field advantage” (or “home-field disadvantage”, depending on your perspective) sweeping across the league.

In the grand scheme of sports history, this is obviously an abnormal development. There’s a reason why we talk about home-field advantage, and indeed, in all NFL regular seasons since the merger, home teams are 7,483-5,639 (with 59 ties) — winning 57 percent of their games — a figure that rises to 67 percent in the playoffs. A similar story has traditionally played out in all of the major sports: Teams playing in front of the home crowd tend to win more often than not.

But what if one of the oldest truisms in sports isn’t nearly as true as it used to be?