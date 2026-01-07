Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter on December 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks are headed for a breakup, it seems. Per ESPN’s Shams Charania on Monday, the Hawks and the four-time All-Star are actively collaborating on a trade to end his eight-year tenure with the club.

Perhaps that’s not too surprising: the writing was probably on the wall after Atlanta bypassed a contract extension for the 27-year-old last summer. Despite Young having 2 years and nearly $95 million left on his deal, the particulars of the Hawks’ current situation — with coin-flip playoff odds but one of the league’s more intriguing young cores, which seems to be doing just fine without him — has accelerated their desire to move on.

More interesting might be whether a player like Young is capable of leading a true contender, or what changes he would need to make to his game in order to facilitate that. Because, really, that question is the one that now sits at the center of every hypothetical trade discussion involving him.

Fellow Substacker Above the Break does a great job here of detailing all of the reasons why that happened — from Young’s contract and injury issues to his notorious defensive shortcomings and increasingly mediocre offensive efficiency. It may well be that a player like Young, who limits a team’s flexibility so much both in terms of his playing style and salary-cap hit, can’t be the best player on a title team in today’s NBA, despite how electric he was early on when he came out of Oklahoma.

(And in fact, the most likely team to acquire Young being Washington is not exactly an indicator that he’ll be vying for a title anytime soon.)

Still, I wanted to see if all hope of playing winning hoops with Young is lost or not, and whether we have any case studies for Trae-like players who did evolve into something more workable for winning teams. So first, let’s establish just what kind of player Young is — and has been in the past. Here are his percentile rankings relative to the league across 15 different categories that correspond to particular key metrics: