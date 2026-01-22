Jones and Beltran made the Cooperstown cut this week.

There was never any doubt that Carlos Beltran and Andruw Jones had the talent to make the Hall of Fame someday.

As a member of the Kansas City Royals at the age of 22, Beltran won the AL’s 1999 Rookie of the Year award by hitting .293 with 22 home runs, 108 runs batted in, 27 stolen bases, +20 fielding runs above average and 4.5 Wins Above Replacement. And he wasn’t even the most precocious young outfielder in the game that year — because Jones was finishing up his second straight season with at least 25 HR, +35 (!!!) defense and 7.0 WAR, following the trajectory he set for himself when he homered on his first two World Series at-bats as a 19-year-old in 1996:

But making the Hall of Fame is about much more than that initial burst of startling talent when you first hit the scene. It’s very often about longevity and adaptation when the years and opponents catch up with you, and finding ways to still reach the big, round numbers that traditionally signify induction.

Or at least, that’s how the process used to go. Beltran and Jones, though, may be the latest signifiers of a new era in Cooperstown that provides more paths in for more different types of players.