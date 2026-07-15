Scottie Scheffler looks on from the second green as eventual champion Wyndham Clark putts during the final round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, 2026. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler made waves last season when he gave voice to existential questions that are rare to hear from such a great athlete (at least out loud) — and he’s kind of back at it again this week, as the 154th British Open is set to commence Thursday at at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.

“Why am I doing this?” he asked. “Why do I want to win this tournament so badly? Why do I choose to play this sport for a living? When I have a really good understanding of what my ‘why’ is when I’m playing, I think that’s when I’m … at peace the most.”

Scheffler went on to think about his 2026 season, which has seen the world’s clear No. 1 golfer come close with Top-5s at the Masters and U.S. Open, but go into the final Grand Slam event of the year staring at the prospect of his first major-less campaign since 2023 and only his second since 2021.

“I’ve had a very solid year,” he said. “Frustrating at times because I’ve been close, and I haven’t been able to get it done like I have been in years past.”

Even Scheffler seems to have made his peace with the limits of his own dominance, though:

“You can’t win every single golf tournament,” Scheffler said. “You just can’t do it. Nobody’s been able to do it. In golf, no matter what, you lose a lot more often than you win.”

And that kind of perspective is probably healthy for a guy who has admitted that his desire to win can make losing physically painful. But at the same time, a major-less performance in his age-30 season — he officially hit his thirties on June 21 — does represent a missed opportunity for Scheffler in his quest to rise up the list of all-time winners. There is a certain urgency to this week for that reason, even if Scheffler is wise enough to not let it completely consume him.

How much time do great golfers have to rack up majors before it all runs out? That’s a question I researched before at FiveThirtyEight, in the context of how much ground Tiger Woods lost relative to Jack Nicklaus during the first of his (now many) long hiatuses, short-circuiting what once seemed like a date with golf immortality for its greatest prodigy. More than a decade later now, I updated that original aging-curve chart using the sample of Data Golf’s Top 100 career golfers since 1983 — counting up the majors they won at a given age after filtering away members whose careers began before 1983 or who are younger than 45 right now.

As we can see from the chart’s general shape, great golfers tend to start piling up the majors in earnest during their mid-20s or so — Scheffler won his first at the 2022 Masters in his age-26 season — and peak by their early-to-mid-30s, with the greatest number of majors by top golfers occurring in their age-32 and age-33 seasons.

Scheffler has a few more years before getting to that point — so in that sense, he does have more remaining prime seasons with which he can add to his Grand Slam trophy case, regardless of whether he wins another one this weekend or finishes 2026 with a zero in the major column.

While Woods won two majors during his age-30 campaign in 2006, the list of great golfers who went oh-fer that year is impressive, headlined by Mickelson, Vijay Singh, Rory McIlroy, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Davis Love III, Greg Norman, Sergio Garcia, Fred Couples and more. There are only four majors to go around each season, so the who’s-who of golfers that don’t win one is invariably as or more impressive than the ones that do.

But even so, a prime-age season for a great golfer is a rare thing that shouldn’t go to waste if you can help it.

So how much would a goose-egg in the major column cost Scheffler this season? We can use our aging curve from above to estimate a golfer’s remaining career majors at a given age by looking at those in the sample who’d already won at least one major by that point, and comparing their eventual career major total with the number they had won through that age. Doing this, the curve gives us an age-based multiplier — effectively telling us what percentage of a player’s career major-winning has typically happened through a given age, and how much is still ahead.

Applying that to Scheffler, we find that through his age-29 season last year, his four career majors would translate to an expected remaining total of 3.0, giving him a career expectation of 7.0. (This would tie the great Arnold Palmer, among others, at No. 7 on the all-time list.) But if he gets through this age-30 season without adding another — i.e., if he fails to win Sunday — Scheffler’s cumulative total stays stuck at four while the aging-curve multiplier drops his remaining expectation to 2.2. In other words, his career estimate falls to 6.2 career majors — a loss of roughly 0.8 majors in expectation by whiffing on age-30.

That’s hardly catastrophic, and it’s also hardly unusual for even the greatest of golfers to come away empty-handed during one of their prime seasons. The expectation is that they might even be able to overcome it: It took Woods multiple scandal-ridden, major-less years in his early 30s to no longer be on a realistic pace to pass Nicklaus as the winningest major champion ever, for instance.

But even so, the math around golf immortality is ultimately unforgiving. Every year Scheffler fails to add another major is one fewer opportunity he can ever get back. There’s a difference between making peace with the inevitability of defeat and pretending a missed opportunity carries no cost — and that’s exactly why winning still matters so much to Scheffler and his peers at the top of the sport.

Filed under: Golf, History