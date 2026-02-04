Greetings and welcome to another Tuesday in sports, as we move further into a busy week that includes the NFL Pro Bowl Games tonight and an NBA trade deadline on Thursday, to go with the Olympic Opening Ceremony on Friday and, of course, Super Bowl LX on Sunday. We’ll have a bit about video game predictions for the latter event down below, but the main focus of today’s newsletter is on the sports that might not be playing before too long — namely, the WNBA and MLB, both of which are engaged in some pretty contentious labor conversations at the moment. But for the games that are actually happening, check out today’s schedule in sports here:

NFL:

🏈 NFC (52%) vs. AFC (48%)* - 8 p.m. (Pro Bowl Games)

NBA:

🏀 Nuggets (38%) at Pistons (62%) - 7 p.m.

🏀 Magic (30%) at Thunder (70%) - 8 p.m.

🏀 Sixers (41%) at Warriors (59%) - 10 p.m.

Hockey:

🏒 Senators (38%) at Hurricanes (62%) - 7 p.m.

🏒 Sabres (37%) at Lightning (63%) - 7:30 p.m.

College Hoops:

🏀 Saint Louis (80%) at Davidson (20%) - 9 p.m.

Soccer:

⚽ Arsenal (55%) vs. Chelsea (22%) - 3 p.m. (Carabao Cup, second leg)

All listed times are Eastern.

The odds of there being no odds

There are two types of sports fans out there: Sports Business Journal-toting junkies who love the financial side of the game, tracking TV revenues and luxury tax thresholds with as much fervor as touchdowns and buzzer-beaters. Then there’s everyone else, who just want to watch a bunch of guys and gals throw and pass a ball around, but have to tolerate league business intruding upon their entertainment product from time to time.

And just like what baseball fans had to face in 1994 and hockey fans did in 2005 (and also 1994, and also 2012), now appears to be one of those times — potentially across multiple sports.

At this particular moment, the WNBA and its players are engaged in a labor standoff after their collective bargaining agreement (CBA) expired on January 9. There isn’t a lockout — in which the owners freeze players from signing contracts or using team facilities until a new labor deal is reached — quite yet, and the two sides are allowed to engage in negotiations. But the league has not countered the players’ most recent proposal of terms from December, and the clock is already ticking on preparations for the 2026 season.

The league recently released its schedule for the year, despite no CBA being in place, with a May 8 start date. But a lot of business needs to be conducted before then, including both the rookie draft (set for April 13) and the expansion drafts for the new Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo franchises, to say nothing of free agency (which has been suspended for now) and other necessary moves. As February gets underway, then, there is a lot of pressure on both sides — though little in the way of visible progress toward a new deal, which hinges on revenue sharing and player benefits as its main sticking points.

Polymarket has a prediction market around the odds of a new CBA by a given date, and it has had nearly $9,000 in volume — but that all seemed to be centered around the odds of a resolution by the end of January. When February came and no deal was struck, traders pulled their money rather than roll their bets into the spring, leaving it with no open interest at the moment, and the odds for both the March 31 and June 30 cutoffs currently sit around 50-50 for a new deal.

If that sounds like the equivalent of a giant shruggie as to whether the 2026 WNBA season will be delayed, try guessing what the odds of an MLB work stoppage are after this upcoming season. Polymarket’s prediction market there has a whopping $3 in open interest, so no one seems especially keen on unpacking the complex and long-simmering dynamics between baseball’s players and owners — even if there is a pervading sense of pessimism, with a bit under a year to go before things really hit the fan.

Opinion alert: If you want to know why the “under” might be the smart play on the current 47% odds of a new MLB CBA by December 1, there is certainly the matter of a salary cap in response to teams like the Dodgers spending tons of money. But also keep an eye on the fast-moving story around the demise of regional sports networks, with a number of teams bailing this week on the FanDuel Sports Network after it missed payments. Regional networks, and local media in general, have been a huge revenue source for pretty much all major leagues except the NFL (which mostly deals in national media) — and with those revenues drying up rapidly, it could increase the pressure the leagues put on the players to provide cost certainty in the form of a controversial salary cap.

The Oracle of Madden



Every year, EA Sports’ “Madden NFL” video game releases an official “prediction” in which it simulates the Super Bowl and provides a hypothetical version of how the game might play out. This year’s official simulation is in, and it has the Seattle Seahawks beating the New England Patriots, 23-20, with Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold earning MVP honors. But how accurate are these predictions, historically? Well, going back to the 2003-04 NFL season (when the game first picked the Patriots to beat the Panthers), “Madden” has predicted 22 Super Bowl winners, of which 13 (59%) came to pass in reality. And that’s actually pretty good! Compare it with the Vegas favorite, who’s won only 10.5 of those 22 Super Bowls (48%) — the half-win coming when the oddsmakers couldn’t decide a favorite for Super Bowl XLIX in 2014-15 — and you could actually do a lot worse.

Next on deck…

Wednesday (2/4)

🏀 NBA: Celtics at Rockets

🏀 NBA: Nuggets at Knicks

🏀 NBA: Thunder at Spurs

🏒 NHL: Bruins at Panthers

🏀 WBB: Maryland at Michigan State

⚽ Soccer: Manchester City vs. Newcastle United, second leg (Carabao Cup)

Thursday (2/5)

🏀 NBA: Hornets at Rockets

🏀 NBA: Warriors at Suns

🏒 NHL: Panthers at Lightning (enjoy it — this will be your last NHL action for 20 days during the Olympics)

🏀 WBB: Tennessee at Georgia

🏀 WBB: Vanderbilt at Kentucky

🏀 WBB: Duke at Louisville

🏀 WBB: LSU at Texas

🏀 WBB: Ohio State at Washington

🏀 WBB: Ole Miss at Alabama

⛳ Golf: WM Phoenix Open

Friday (2/6)

🏅 OLY: 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

🏀 NBA: Heat at Celtics

🏀 NBA: Knicks at Pistons

🏀 MBB: UConn at St. John’s

⛳ Golf: WM Phoenix Open

