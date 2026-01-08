🏈🎙️ We're Talking 'Bout Playoffs

Welcome back to Football Bytes, where me and my pal Tyler Lauletta (SI writer and noted sports-betting degenerate) podcast each week to identify our five favorite NFL games to play in the DraftKings pick ‘em contest, from the perspective of my spreadsheets and Tyler’s experienced instincts.

This week’s episode is a little different from our usual format, since the number of games each week of the playoffs is much smaller than in the regular season. So we came to a consensus of sorts against the spread on each game of wild-card weekend — with a few exceptions where we disagreed. By the end, I think we agreed on one thing above all else: This is an unusually stacked, unusually tricky playoff field with a bunch of teams that could win the Super Bowl.

