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Happy Thursday, and a hearty welcome back to football — or at least, the football-shaped preseason version of it. The NFL calendar officially gets moving tonight with Panthers-Cardinals in the annual Hall of Fame Game, even if most of the players who will define the season won’t be anywhere near the field. (More on that below.) Elsewhere, the Aces visit the Fever in one of the night’s best WNBA matchups; the supposedly unstoppable Dodgers’ World Series price has cooled slightly after a losing streak; and the Wyndham Championship tees off in Greensboro. Here’s what we’re watching on the sports schedule today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

MLB:

⚾ Marlins (41%) at Braves (59%)* - 7:15 p.m. (BSSO / MLB.tv)

⚾ Twins (47%) at Royals (53%) - 7:40 p.m. (ESPN / MLB.tv)

⚾ Padres (50%) at D-Backs (50%) - 9:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Championship check-in: Dodgers 36% to win World Series

WNBA:

🏀 Aces (49%) at Fever (51%) - 7 p.m. (Prime Video) - A’ja Wilson vs. Caitlin Clark!

🏀 Sparks (8%) at Lynx (92%) - 9 p.m. (Prime Video)

🏀 Championship check-in: Lynx 47% to win WNBA title

Football:

🏈 Hall of Fame Game: Panthers (53%) vs. Cardinals (47%) - 8 p.m. (NBC / Peacock) - NFL preseason begins! 🎉

🏈 Championship check-in: Rams 17% to win Super Bowl

Golf:

⛳ Wyndham Championship (Sedgefield Country Club - Greensboro, NC) - Round 1 - 3 p.m. (Golf Channel / ESPN+) - Cameron Young 10% to win

Soccer:

⚽ Leagues Cup: Santos Laguna (18%) vs. NYC FC (63%) - 7:30 p.m. (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass)

⚽ Leagues Cup: Cruz Azul (44%) vs. Philadelphia Union (33%) - 8 p.m. (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass)

⚽ Leagues Cup: Club América (65%) vs. San Diego FC (16%) - 10 p.m. (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass)

⚽ MLS Championship check-in: Inter Miami 27% to win MLS Cup

⚽ NWSL Championship check-in: Washington Spirit 31% to win

Tennis:

🎾 National Bank Open (Canadian Open) - Main Draw Round 1 - 11 a.m. (Tennis Channel / TC Plus) - Rafael Jodar 16% to win (men’s)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

The preseason of our discontent

Tonight, the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals will kick off the NFL preseason with the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. And on one level, that’s genuinely exciting! Football is back on TV, Week 1 of the regular season suddenly feels close, and the game will unfold in the shadow of the Hall itself — where a pretty cool class of Drew Brees, Roger Craig, Larry Fitzgerald, Luke Kuechly and Adam Vinatieri will be inducted this weekend.

As far as football backdrops go, that’s pretty ideal. The actual football being played, however, is another story.

Tonight’s quarterback matchup features Arizona rookie Carson Beck against Carolina journeyman Kenny Pickett (now on his fifth team in four years). Bryce Young won’t play for the Panthers, and neither will Jacoby Brissett for the Cardinals. And more broadly, don’t expect to see many players who will actually decide the upcoming season — because the Hall of Fame Game is little more than a ceremonial reminder that competitive football is coming soon… but not yet.

It wasn’t always this way. In the early 2000s, quarterbacks who would go on to start in Week 1 accounted for roughly 30% of Hall of Fame Game pass attempts. But that share was cut about in half by the end of the decade and continued dwindling throughout the 2010s. Today, QB1s simply do not play in this game.

The last eventual Week 1 starter to attempt even a single pass in the Hall of Fame Game was Teddy Bridgewater, who threw six times for Minnesota against Pittsburgh in 2015. In the 11 years since, not one starting quarterback for either participating team has recorded a pass attempt in the NFL’s ceremonial opener:

And the trend extends far beyond Canton. As recently as 2001, eventual Week 1 starters threw about 35% of all leaguewide passes in the NFL preseason. But that pattern began collapsing in the 2010s: The QB1 share of preseason attempts fell from 33.5% in 2011 to 12.1% by 2019, then slipped into single-digits last season for the first time in this dataset, at just 9.8%:

The reasons are obvious. Coaches have little incentive to risk important players in games that do not count, especially when joint practices offer arguably more meaningful work against another team. And as more clubs protected their stars, it created a race to the bottom of who could play their starters the least. After all, why expose your pass-rushers to injury risks when the opponent can’t even be bothered to put a real QB on the other side?

Now, preseason football mainly exists for the fringe-tier roster battles, the developmental reps and the television inventory. Those things still matter to players fighting for jobs or coaches evaluating them, but for fans, the football product only barely resembles what we are waiting to see.

For the truly football-starved sickos like me, the sight of NFL uniforms, yardline markers and an NBC score-bug may be enough. (And of course, the chance to trade a live market: Carolina is a 53-47 favorite, for what it’s worth.) There’s also something to be said for the Hall of Fame Game as a ritual, the moment when the sport itself goes from an offseason abstraction to a real thing happening on an actual field. But the Hall of Fame Game is mostly a football-like placeholder — an opening ceremony happening a full month before the real season begins.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

As the Crow flies



Wednesday’s Dodgers-Cubs series finale was billed as an MVP referendum between NL favorites Shohei Ohtani and Pete Crow-Armstrong — a pairing that I (and only I) call “CrowTani” — and it did not disappoint. PCA went 3-for-5 with 2 home runs, 2 runs scored and 4 RBIs, helping stake Chicago to a big early lead, but Ohtani responded with 2 homers of his own as part of a 3-for-5 day (2 runs scored, 3 RBIs). The second of those Shohei bombs also came in dramatic fashion in the 8th inning, pulling LA within a run before the Cubs closed out the 7-6 victory. Crow-Armstrong recently surpassed Ohtani’s combined batting and pitching output on the Wins Above Replacement leaderboard, though the MVP race remains as tight as it gets — Ohtani leads 51-49 in the prediction markets.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



⚾ “Intra-Division Tax is real. The Red Sox & Brewers are prime examples.” by Stephen Akwaowo

🏈 “The NFL Pre-Season Stats You Should Care About” by Ray Carpenter

🏁 “The FIA’s Schedule Games Continue” by Aaron Bearden

⚾ “The Battery Just Showed Why the Braves Built It” by Lindsay Crosby

🏈 “Mailbag: A Different Kind of Superleague?” by Split Zone Duo

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Friday (8/7)

⚾ MLB: Braves at Yankees - 1996 World Series rematch!

🏀 WNBA: Valkyries at Wings

⚽ NWSL: Gotham FC at San Diego Wave

⛳ Golf: Wyndham Championship - Round 2

🏈 NFL: Training camps continue (Preseason Week 1 begins Aug. 13)

Saturday (8/8)

⚾ MLB: Braves at Yankees

🏀 WNBA: Aces at Lynx

⚽ NWSL: Washington at North Carolina

⚽ Leagues Cup: C.F. Monterrey at Inter Miami CF

⛳ Golf: Wyndham Championship - Round 3

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs Salkilld

Sunday (8/9)

⚾ MLB: Dodgers at D-Backs

🏀 WNBA: Aces at Liberty

⚽ Leagues Cup: Club América vs. Portland Timbers

⛳ Golf: Wyndham Championship - Final Round

🏁 NASCAR: Iowa Corn 350 (Iowa Speedway)

🏁 IndyCar: Grand Prix of Portland (Portland International Raceway)

🏁 F1: No race. (Summer Break)

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.