Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here!

Hello and welcome back to the newsletter on this beautiful Tuesday. Coming off the long weekend, we remain in full-on Olympics mode, like most good sports watchers at this moment on the calendar — though we also have to give shout-outs to Tyler Reddick for winning the Daytona 500 (if you haven’t seen his daring last-lap pass for the win, check it out) and Team USA Stars for winning the NBA All-Star Game tournament, led by MVP Anthony Edwards. (Oh, and congrats as well to Damian Lillard and Keshad Johnson for winning the 3-point shootout and dunk contest, respectively.) But now we can return our focus to the Winter Olympics, with a special spotlight on Team Italy below, as we intently follow all of the drama — both in the standings and interpersonally between the teams — in curling, arguably this newsletter’s favorite Winter Games sport. For more on today’s schedule, here’s what we’re watching next:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

Olympics:

🏅 Event finals in speed skating (2x), snowboarding, bobsleigh, freestyle skiing, biathlon, and Nordic combined

🏅 Women’s short program (figure skating) - 12:45 p.m.

🏅 Men’s big air final (freestyle skiing) - 1:30 p.m.

🏅 Two-man final (bobsleigh) - 3:05 p.m.

🏅 Women’s aerials final (freestyle skiing) - 5:30 a.m. Wednesday

🏅 Slovakia vs. Germany (men’s hockey quarterfinal) - 6:10 a.m. Wednesday

🏅 Men’s snowboard slopestyle final (snowboarding) - 6:30 a.m. Wednesday

🏅 Canada vs. TBD (men’s hockey quarterfinal) - 10:40 a.m. Wednesday

🥌 Chess On Ice:

🏅 US (49%) vs. Italy (51%)* (men’s round-robin) - 1:05 p.m.

🏅 Canada (46%) vs. Great Britain (54%) (men’s round-robin) - 1:05 p.m.

🏅 US vs. Great Britain (women’s round-robin) - 3 a.m. Wednesday

🏅 US (39%) vs. Great Britain (61%) (men’s round-robin) - 8:05 a.m. Wednesday

NBA:

🏀 All-Star Break (until Thursday 2/19)

College Hoops:

🏀 Michigan (60%) at Purdue (40%) - 6:30 p.m.

🏀 North Carolina (29%) at NC State (71%) - 7 p.m.

🏀 Tennessee (45%) at Ole Miss (55%) - 7 p.m. (WBB)

Soccer:

⚽ Borussia Dortmund (46%) vs. Atalanta (29%) - 3 p.m. (Champions League)

All listed times are Eastern.

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Home is where the medals are

Checking in on the 2026 Winter Olympics medal table on Tuesday morning, the nation in first place is no surprise: Norway, the defining country of the Winter Games, leads with 13 golds and 29 pieces of hardware overall. But in second place is not the United States or Germany or Canada, or any of the other most successful winter nations in Olympic history. Instead, it’s a country that was not even in the top 10 for all-time medals going into this cycle: Italy.

To say the Italians are having a great Olympics would be the understatement of the year. Their current No. 2 placement in the medal table would not only be their highest ranking ever in the Winter Olympics, but it would be just the third time they even finished better than sixth in the medal listing — and the first since Lillehammer in 1994.

As of Tuesday morning, Italy had collectively claimed eight gold medals, four silvers, and 11 bronzes for a grand total of 23 medals. That already gives them the most golds and overall medals of any Winter Games in Italian history — only once previously had they ever eclipsed 20 medals in any Winter Olympics (also in 1994) — and the 2026 Games still have almost a week left to go. Even a conservative final projection based on historical medal trends would have them shattering their previous best Winter Olympics showing in the medal table by nearly 50% by the end of the week.

Now, you might be noticing something else of note about Italy in these Winter Olympics: namely, that they are the host country, with the Games being held in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. (Which are nowhere near each other, in a big departure from usual Olympic host city policy, but that’s a different story for a different newsletter.) We know from past research that hosting the Olympics typically delivers a big boost to the home nation’s medal tally — in large part simply because being the host enables you to qualify for and/or send more total athletes to compete in the Olympics that cycle. In general, hosting the Summer or Winter Games has been worth an increase in medals of about 50% to 60% versus the previous Olympics.

But Italy is getting a larger boost than that this time around. Again adding their actual medals thus far to the conservative projection for the rest of the Games based on historical rates, the Italians project to finish the 2026 Olympics with nearly 75% more medals than they posted in Beijing four years earlier, well beyond the average host nation boost since the Winter Games got on its current cycle (every two years from a Summer Games) in 1994:

Team Italy’s huge home nation performance stands out even more in contrast to the last time it hosted the Winter Olympics, at Turin in 2006. That year, the Italians actually scored fewer medals (11) than they had at Salt Lake City the previous Winter Olympics (13), the only time since at least 1980 that a host nation declined from its output the previous cycle.

That is decidedly not the case this year. And even though the prediction markets don’t think Italy has any shot at wresting the crown for most golds or the most overall medals away from Norway, it does have the best current odds of scoring the most bronze medals — a fitting symbol of just how impressive these Olympics have been for the host country.





📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Code Reddick



Tyler Reddick’s Daytona 500 victory on Sunday was a career-defining statement, enabled by an incredible last-lap pass for the win. But for those tracking the data, it was no upset — more like an overdue correction in the racing universe. Despite a winless 2025 campaign, Reddick maintained elite underlying metrics, including an average finish of 14.5 (the second-best of his career) and a series-leading 68.4% head-to-head win rate against his teammates. His performance at Daytona ultimately confirmed what the analytics already suggested: he was the Cup Series’ most statistically “deserving” winless driver last year, based on Driver Ratings, and Sunday’s win was his luck finally evening out.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “The NBA Knows How to End Tanking — But It May Not Want To” by me

🏈 “What the Seattle Seahawks’ rise tells the rest of the NFL” by Tyler Dunne

🏀 “The Fouling While Up Three Problem” by Austin Cornilles

🏀 “The Balkan Bloc: International Influence on College Basketball” by Jett Hatch

🏀 “12 Reasons Why The NBA Needs an Etsy Witch as Commissioner” by Madeline Hill





👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Wednesday (2/18)

🏅 OLY: Event finals in short-track speed skating (2x), cross-country skiing (2x), snowboarding, freestyle skiing, biathlon, and alpine skiing

🏀 NBA: All-Star Break

🏀 MBB: BYU at Arizona

🏀 WBB: Baylor at Texas Tech

Thursday (2/19)

🏅 OLY: Event finals in ski mountaineering (2x), ice hockey, freestyle skiing, figure skating, speed skating, and Nordic combined

🏀 NBA: Pistons at Knicks

🏀 WBB: South Carolina at Alabama

🏀 WBB: LSU at Ole Miss

🏀 WBB: Washington at UCLA

⛳ Golf: The Genesis Invitational

Friday (2/20)

🏅 OLY: Event finals in freestyle skiing (2x), short-track speed skating (2x), biathlon, and speed skating

🏀 NBA: Cavs at Hornets

🏀 NBA: Clippers at Lakers

🏀 NBA: Nuggets at Blazers

⛳ Golf: The Genesis Invitational

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.