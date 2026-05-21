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Greetings on this Thursday in sports! We’re coming off a Wednesday that gave us a little bit of everything: Oklahoma City recovered from Monday’s overtime heartbreaker, beating San Antonio to even the NBA’s Western Conference finals at 1-1 with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander outscoring Victor Wembanyama 30-21. Meanwhile, out in Denver, Vegas immediately made our “maybe these NHL conference finals aren’t such mismatches after all” framing look pretty good — stealing Game 1 from Colorado after 36 saves from Carter Hart, with Cale Makar out of the Avalanche lineup. Across the pond, Aston Villa thumped Freiburg 3-0 to win the Europa League, claiming its first major trophy in 30 years. And, oh by the way, Shohei Ohtani somehow found another way to make baseball history, homering on the first pitch before throwing five scoreless innings against the Padres. (More on him in a bit.) After all that, here’s what we’re watching in sports today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

NBA Playoffs:

🏀 Cavaliers (32%) at Knicks (68%),* Game 2 (NYK leads 1-0) - 8 p.m. (ESPN) - NYK 79% to win the series

NHL Playoffs:

🏒 Canadiens (35%) at Hurricanes (65%), Game 1 (Series tied 0-0) - 8 p.m. (TNT) - CAR 72% to win the series

MLB:

⚾ Guardians (48%) at Tigers (52%) - 1:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Braves (57%) at Marlins (43%) - 6:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Blue Jays (41%) at Yankees (59%) - 7:05 p.m. (MLB Network)

WNBA:

🏀 Valkyries (25%) at Liberty (75%) - 8 p.m. (Prime Video)

🏀 Tempo (31%) at Lynx (69%) - 8 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

🏀 Sparks (42%) at Mercury (58%) - 10 p.m. (Prime Video)

Soccer:

⚽ Liga BBVA MX Clausura Final: Cruz Azul (56%) vs. Pumas UNAM (22%), first leg - 10 p.m. (Univision)

Golf:

⛳ THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (TPC Craig Ranch - McKinney, TX) - Scottie Scheffler 31% to win

Tennis:

🎾 French Open, men’s and women’s qualifiers (main bracket begins May 24)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Best in Sho

You might be tempted to think Shohei Ohtani has run out of ways to impress us over the years. From being the first MLB player in ages to actually cash in on his two-way potential — as both an elite batter and pitcher — to changing where that value comes from each year (depending on his form and health), capping off the first 50-homer/50-steal season in MLB history with the greatest individual game ever, and leading his LA Dodgers into a new golden age for the franchise, Ohtani has already established himself as arguably the greatest baseball player to ever live. (No, that’s not an exaggeration!)

But somehow, Ohtani continues to raise the bar. Just last night, he led off the Dodgers-Padres game with a first-pitch home run — becoming only the second pitcher in MLB history to hit a leadoff HR — before proceeding to toss five scoreless innings on the mound to seal a 4-0 win for LA. The performance brought Ohtani’s pace for Wins Above Replacement (WAR) on the season to an MLB-high 12.1 WAR per 162 team games, well clear of Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. (10.4) in second place. If Ohtani maintains that level of production, it would be the 19th-best season by an American League/National League player in history, and the best since peak Barry Bonds in 2002:

Notice that he would also be the first player on that list with any kind of substantial value as both a batter and pitcher, underscoring just how uncommon it is for a player to be this great while basically doing two separate jobs at the same time. The list of all AL/NL players with even 3.0 WAR per 162 games as both a batter and pitcher (and remember, Ohtani has 4.7 or more on both sides) is this:

Babe Ruth, 1918

Shohei Ohtani, 2021

Shohei Ohtani, 2022

Shohei Ohtani, 2023

Shohei Ohtani, 2026

The truly amazing thing is that Ohtani’s 7.4-WAR pace as a pitcher would be his best season yet in that department. He’s had 7-WAR seasons before as a batter, fueling his four previous MVP campaigns, but he’s eclipsed 4.0 WAR as a pitcher only once in his career — when he had 6.0 for the Angels in 2022. So this type of pitching performance is new territory for him.

And the prediction markets are taking notice. Here are his odds to win another MVP Award, post the lowest Earned Run Average (ERA) in pro baseball, and win his first Cy Young Award:

Obviously, Ohtani’s MVP chances are massive; he has more than 14x the odds of anyone else in the NL. And his microscopic 0.73 ERA to begin the 2026 season has given traders the confidence to make him the favorite for lowest ERA in MLB.

The only area where Ohtani is not given the benefit of the doubt by the market is on the Cy Young question: Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes and Philly’s Cristopher Sanchez are each still running 5 points ahead of Ohtani’s 19%. Why? Traders think the voters are likely to favor workhorse starters over Ohtani’s heavily managed two-way schedule, and they may also think the voters will consider the MVP to be Ohtani’s prize — with some ballots excluding him from Cy Young because he already got his hardware elsewhere.

But for what it’s worth, Ohtani has said he wants to win the award — and history tells us that when he puts his mind to accomplishing something, it usually happens. So stay tuned.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

What are we wearing?



One team was wearing white when Oklahoma City evened the Western Conference finals against San Antonio on Wednesday night… but it wasn’t the hosting Thunder. That trend — of home teams wearing colored jerseys instead of traditional “home whites” — can be directly traced back to Nike’s takeover of NBA uniforms in 2017, which blew up the very notion of home/away uniforms in favor of what it called “editions” that could be worn interchangeably on any given night. This made the NBA the worst offender in the move away from home teams wearing white, but I found that it was just part of a longer trend that saw the NHL abandon home whites in 2003, MLB slide toward using colored jerseys at home one-third of the time, and the NFL drop the slight experimentation it had with home whites in the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s. As a result, home teams in all the major men’s pro sports leagues now wear dark colors more commonly than they used to, with the road team wearing lighter shades.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “Thunder Derangement Syndrome” by Ethan Strauss

⚾ “Why Ballparks Must Prioritize Safe Outfield Walls” by Edward Egros

🏈 “A 24-Team College Football Playoff Solves a Problem That Doesn’t Exist” by Michael Bryan

🏀 “Should You Be Worried? PT. 1 | 2026 NBA Draft” by Stephen Gillaspie

⚽ “Mauricio Pochettino won’t pick the best 26, but he will pick the 26 he trusts” by Peter Welpton

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Friday (5/22)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Thunder at Spurs, West final Game 3 (Series tied 1-1)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights at Avalanche, West final Game 2 (VEG leads 1-0)

⚾ MLB: Dodgers at Brewers

🏀 WNBA: Valkyries at Fever

⚽ NWSL: Boston Legacy FC vs. Seattle Reign FC

⛳ Golf: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

🎾 Tennis: French Open, men’s and women’s qualifiers

Saturday (5/23)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Knicks at Cavaliers, East final Game 3

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Canadiens at Hurricanes, East final Game 2

⚾ MLB: Rays at Yankees

🏀 WNBA: Sparks at Aces

⚽ Women’s Champions League Final: Barcelona vs. Lyon

⛳ Golf: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

🎾 Tennis: French Open, men’s and women’s qualifiers

🥊 Boxing: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven (WBC heavyweight title)

Sunday (5/24)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Thunder at Spurs, West final Game 4

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Avalanche at Golden Knights, West final Game 3

⚾ MLB: Guardians at Phillies

🏀 WNBA: Wings at Liberty

⚽ Premier League: Manchester City vs. Aston Villa - Final day of the EPL season

⛳ Golf: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

🎾 Tennis: French Open, first round

🏁 IndyCar: 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 (Indianapolis Motor Speedway)

🏁 Formula 1: Lenovo Canadian GP (Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Montreal)

🏁 NASCAR: Coca-Cola 600 (Charlotte Motor Speedway)

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.