In this Jan. 7, 2006, file photo, Tennessee coach Pat Summitt, left, shakes hand with UConn coach Geno Auriemma before a women’s college basketball game in Knoxville, Tenn. (WADE PAYNE / Associated Press)

When Tennessee visits Connecticut on Sunday afternoon, the matchup will carry some trappings of an illustrious shared history. UConn is once again the No. 1 team in the country, at 22-0, while the Volunteers rank in the Top 15 following a month of (mostly) resurgent play. With the rivalry renewed as a regular staple again, Tennessee even enters as the defending winner, having taken their most recent matchup 80-76 last February.

But the echoes of the 1990s can only go so far. It won’t be Pat Summitt shouting from the sidelines on Sunday — not that Kim Caldwell can’t do her own impression sometimes — and the Lady Vols will arrive in Storrs carrying the fresh sting of a humbling reality check: a listless, blowout home loss to Mississippi State on Thursday night that served as a harsh reminder of the work still ahead. Just as a recent seven-game win streak had Knoxville whispering about a return to the elite, the Bulldogs exposed the massive distance between UT’s recent improvements and a full-blown return to glory.

This is the central tension of the modern UConn-Tennessee rivalry. It is no longer a clash of two equal titans, but a study in paths that have long since diverged. Even as Caldwell is helping Tennessee rediscover more of its footing, Geno Auriemma has Connecticut back in an era of terrifying dominance, as defending national champs with an overwhelming shot at doing it again. And so, the Lady Vols head into Sunday as massive underdogs — with just a 2 percent chance to win per Bart Torvik’s forecast — trying to prove that the program Summitt built can still assert itself in an era now defined by its greatest challenger.

This modern imbalance is still a relatively new phenomenon in the context of the decades that preceded it. That’s because, for a long while, women’s college basketball had a north star — and her name was Pat Summitt. Under Summitt’s guidance, Tennessee not only won eight championships, but they also defined what sustained excellence in the sport could look like, setting the standard that every other program had to measure itself against.

After she died from complications of Alzheimer’s disease in June 2016, I wrote that Summitt had built the greatest women’s hoops program in history, using a method of assigning teams “value points” for their placement in the final AP poll each season going back to 1977. I found that, even though Tennessee had begun to slip some from their perch under Summitt’s successor, Holly Warlick, they still had built up such a cushion over so many years of dominance that they led all challengers fairly comfortably at that moment in time.

Things change, though; no dynasty can stay on top forever. And among the main challengers to the Lady Vols’ throne was a rising power in Storrs, which built its own dynasty directly in the path of Tennessee’s shadow.

After steadily growing throughout coach Geno Auriemma’s first decade in charge, Connecticut served serious notice to the rest of the basketball world when, in the 1995 NCAA final, they knocked off Tennessee to finish the year 35-0, just the second time a women’s champ had gone undefeated in a season.

Summitt and Tennessee would strike back with three consecutive championships of their own in the next three seasons, including an undefeated 39-0 powerhouse in 1998 that still may have an argument as the greatest women’s team in history. (Shoutout to Chamique Holdsclaw, still one of my favorite women’s players to watch, ever.) But the 2000 meeting between the two programs in the national title game felt like a turning point in the rivalry. Jumping out to a 32-19 halftime lead, the Huskies won comfortably, 71-52, to secure the program’s place as a multi-time champion.

They’d go on to win again in 2002 (matching the ‘98 Vols’ 39-0 record), 2003 and 2004 — beating Tennessee during each tournament head-to-head, including twice in the final — and while the Volunteers got two more of their own in 2007 and ‘08 with Candace Parker leading the way, Auriemma’s Huskies would win the next two titles after that, before embarking on a run in the mid-2010s that still is difficult to fully wrap one’s brain around. (At one point, UConn won 111 consecutive games, 108 of which came by double-digits and 61 of which were decided by 40 or more points.)

By the 2020s, UConn had long since erased Tennessee’s early edge in the women’s program rankings, whether measured by championships or my AP poll points system referenced above. If we measure the latter in rolling 5-year periods, we see that UConn had become a dominant rival to Tennessee by the end of Summitt’s tenure in Knoxville — and they have completely dominated the post-Summitt era, to the point that today’s incoming freshmen have zero memory of when this was even the pre-eminent rivalry in the sport.

(Ironically, UConn’s greatest rival as the nation’s top program in recent years is another SEC team entirely: South Carolina under coach Dawn Staley.)

As much as that is owed to Connecticut’s runaway dominance, it also speaks to Tennessee’s drop-off, from the elite to merely “okay” in the national hierarchy. Looking at Ken Massey’s ratings — which go back to the 1997-98 season — Tennessee had ranked outside the Top 9 in the country just once (2008-09, when they went 22-11 and lost in Round 1 of the NCAA tourney) from 1998-2015. Since then, they have an average ranking of 19.3, finishing 30th or worse on multiple occasions and never finishing in the Top 10.

These trends cost Warlick and Kellie Harper their jobs, which speaks to the pressure and expectations that come with following an icon of Summitt’s stature. But from their low point in 2018-19, the Lady Vols have been climbing back, and under Caldwell’s high-octane system in her second year as coach, they entered Thursday ranked 10th in the Massey ratings — their highest mark in over a decade.

Of course, the Mississippi State loss also showed just how much further they have to go. If a middle-of-the-pack SEC team can dismantle Caldwell’s pressing defense on the court named after Summitt, how are the Vols going to handle the 800-mile trip to face a No. 1-ranked UConn team on Sunday?

Plus, there is another catch to Tennessee’s recent improvement, as it pertains to Sunday’s contest: UConn has also gotten a lot scarier again after their own brief lull (if you can call it that) in the late 2010s and early 2020s.

After winning their fourth straight title with a 38-0 record in 2015-16, the Huskies’ perfect 2016-17 season and record win streak were ended by Mississippi State on Morgan William’s dramatic buzzer-beater with a tie score in overtime of the Final Four:

UConn would continue to be a Final Four fixture in the following years, but they always seemed to suffer a problem once they got there — whether by being upset or just running up against genuinely better teams like South Carolina, which had been a rarity in the previous decade-plus.

But, just when it seemed like UConn’s era of predictable dominance was well into the rearview mirror, Auriemma’s team — with Paige Bueckers leading a deep group of stars — put together another vintage season last year, capped off with a convincing 82-59 win in the final over Staley’s Gamecocks. Now, the Huskies are off to an even better start in 2025-26, despite losing 35 percent of the scoring from last year’s roster. While Massey ratings take time (and sample-size) to acknowledge greatness, UConn is currently tracking for the best SRS rating — per Sports-Reference — of any team since their complete ratings data begins in 2009-10:

As such, it’s no wonder that the Volunteers will go into Sunday’s matchup as heavy underdogs. In a rivalry once defined by its close margins, the current imbalance is jarring. But for a Tennessee program that is still oscillating between tantalizing potential and frustrating setbacks, that very imbalance may be what ultimately gives them something tangible to chase again.

No, the Lady Vols are no longer the Pat Summitt-led juggernaut who tangled with the Huskies on what felt like a yearly basis (at least, until beef between Summitt and Auriemma put their regular series on ice until the 2020s). Now, it’s more like the roles have been reversed from back in the 1980s and early ‘90s: UConn stands as the perennial, seemingly-untouchable favorite, while Tennessee is the upstart. And this weekend is just the latest test of whether the sport’s original standard-bearer can still leave a mark in an era built by its greatest challenger-turned-successor.

