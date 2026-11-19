UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach back to pass during the college football game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the UCLA Bruins on November 13, 2026, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One of the most “college football in 2026” things about the current College Football Playoff rankings is just how much of a mixed-bag they are between traditional CFB royalty, programs building on recent breakouts, and a few true wild-cards crashing the party out of nowhere. In the first category are, of course, Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Notre Dame and Miami; in the middle are modern risers like Utah and Indiana — both of whom were outstanding last year but who’ve kept that momentum going through another season of upheaval.

And then there’s the latter group, of which no team is more emblematic than UCLA. In former James Madison coach Bob Chesney’s first season in Westwood, the Bruins have stunned the football world by going from a 3-win Big Ten afterthought to a 10-0 juggernaut ranked No. 4 in the nation.

But with just two weekends left before the conference championships, their work is far from done. In fact, it’s not a stretch to say UCLA is the most important team in the nation over the next few weeks — not only for their own playoff fate, but also for how they’ll affect everyone else in the CFP picture.