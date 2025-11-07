Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the basket against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Wells Fargo Center on January 12, 2023 in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Even after dropping a couple games in a row, one of the most pleasant surprises of this 2025-26 NBA season has been the Philadelphia 76ers’ early bounce-back from last year’s season from hell. After a year in which nearly everything that could go wrong did — leading to a miserable 24-58 record, their worst since the “heights” of the Process Era — the Sixers opened this season 5-1 and have currently pushed their playoff odds up to 63 percent after last spring’s hiatus snapped a seven-year postseason streak.

One of the most remarkable things about Philly’s resurgence, though, has been who is leading it.

From the Sixers’ failed attempt to build a superteam last year, Paul George still hasn’t made his season debut yet — he’s supposedly “inching closer to a return” this month — and Joel Embiid — arguably the greatest scorer in NBA history when healthy — has been in and out of the lineup and hasn’t played especially well (by his standards) with a below-average .540 TS%, uncharacteristically low 13.3 percent rebound rate, -11.3 on/off plus/minus and a -1.2 LAKER rating in 5 games. Even Jared McCain, last year’s early-season rookie bright spot who was set to return from the major knee injury he suffered last December, has only played 1 game due to a thumb injury.

Instead, the driving forces behind this year’s quick success have been an unexpected blend of prospects and reclamation projects — rookie No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe, well-traveled combo guard Quentin Grimes, veteran wing Kelly Oubre Jr. — and, of course, lead guard Tyrese Maxey, who has seemingly taken a very interesting leap forward in his career path this season so far.