Salutations, friends, and welcome to this Thursday in sports. Overnight, our two women’s Australian Open favorites — Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina — won their way into the final, with the former overcoming a hindrance penalty for overly loud grunting (yes, that happened) and the latter holding off a tough comeback bid from Jessica Pegula. The pair will meet for the title early Saturday morning from our perspective here on the US East Coast, and in the meantime we will wait to see whether men’s favorites Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner can also advance tonight and overnight to set up their fourth consecutive Grand Slam final showdown. Here’s what else is happening in the sports world today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

NBA:

🏀 Rockets (60%) at Hawks (40%)* - 8 p.m.

🏀 Pistons (63%) at Suns (37%) - 9 p.m.

🏀 Thunder (69%) at T-Wolves (31%) - 9:30 p.m.

Hockey:

🏒 Avalanche (55%) at Canadiens (45%) - 7 p.m.

🏒 Jets (35%) at Lightning (65%) - 7 p.m.

🏒 Stars (45%) at Golden Knights (55%) - 10 p.m.

College Hoops:

🏀 Alabama (50%) at Georgia (50%) - 6:30 p.m. (WBB)

🏀 Washington (11%) at Illinois (89%) - 9 p.m.

Tennis:

🎾 Australian Open - men’s semifinals: Carlos Alcaraz (85%) vs. Alexander Zverev (15%) - 9:30 p.m.

🎾 Australian Open - men’s semifinals: Jannik Sinner (91%) vs. Novak Djokovic (9%) - 2:30 a.m. Friday

Golf:

⛳ Farmers Insurance Open (Xander Schauffele 7% to win)

All listed times are Eastern.

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Giannis on the move?

Amid what has been a relatively calm lead-up to next week’s NBA trade tradeline — too calm, in many fans’ eyes — the landscape was shaken up a bit with Wednesday’s ESPN report that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was “ready for a new home ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline” and that he “has informed the Bucks for months that he believes the moment has come to part ways after 12-plus years together, making a trade increasingly possible.”

Was this item planted by Antetokounmpo’s agent to stir up trade offers without explicitly demanding for the Bucks to trade him? Possibly. But the net result seems to be increased activity in the bidding war for his services, with the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, and Golden State Warriors reportedly emerging as leading suitors.

And the prediction markets seem to have taken notice as well. After this week’s report, Antetokounmpo immediately shot up to the top of the market odds for NBA players to be dealt before the trade deadline, surpassing trade-block mainstay Jonathan Kuminga (whom the Warriors have been shopping fruitlessly for months) and others:

As recently as a few weeks ago, that was not true — his odds to be traded hit a season low of 11% on January 10. But traders may have been discounting either the conversations happening behind the scenes or the willingness of Antetokounmpo’s camp to potentially use the media to force a move. (Or probably a little of both.) And if a deal does get struck, where might he go? Here are the leading scenarios according to the prediction market odds:

The plurality of the odds involve the deadline passing with Antetokounmpo staying in Milwaukee — which makes sense, as the “Giannis gets traded” scenario is split between a bunch of possible teams. But among the trade candidates, the Knicks are the market favorite, followed by the Warriors and Heat further back.

From a basketball romantic’s standpoint, there may be something sad about Antetokounmpo leaving the NBA’s fifth-smallest market for its largest one. But if he does get dealt (something that seems inevitable, either in the next few days or next offseason), he did give Milwaukee more than a decade of great play — including a championship in 2021 — and he stuck around longer in a small market than any other superstar this century. As the saying goes: don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

An Avalanche loses momentum



It’s hard to stay on top as an overwhelming favorite in any sport — and hockey might be tougher than most, given the NHL’s unforgiving “hard” salary cap in addition to the outsized role that randomness plays in the game itself. So when the Colorado Avalanche started this season red-hot (with wins in 31 of their first 40 games), it was impressive to see their Stanley Cup odds rise to an un-hockey-like 52% to make the finals and 38% to win it all, according to my simulations based on Elo ratings. Again, though, sustaining that trajectory is tough. After losses in 7 of their past 11 games, Colorado is back down to 41% for the finals and 25% for the Cup — still favorites, but far less imposing ones than they once seemed:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Friday (1/30)

🏀 NBA: Clippers at Nuggets

🏀 NBA: Pistons at Warriors

🏀 NBA: Cavs at Suns

🏒 NHL: Blue Jackets at Blackhawks (yep, that’s your one NHL game of the day)

🏀 MBB: Michigan at Michigan State

🏀 WBB: Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

🎾 Tennis: Australian Open - women’s final (overnight)

⛳ Golf: Farmers Insurance Open

Saturday (1/31)

🏀 NBA: Spurs at Hornets

🏀 NBA: Mavs at Rockets

🏀 NBA: T-Wolves at Grizzlies

🏒 NHL: Avalanche at Red Wings

🏒 NHL: Wild at Oilers

🏒 NHL: Jets at Panthers

🏒 NHL: Stars at Mammoth

🏀 MBB: BYU at Kansas

🏀 WBB: Oregon at Maryland

🎾 Tennis: Australian Open - men’s final (overnight)

⛳ Golf: Farmers Insurance Open

🥊 UFC 325: Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2

🥊 Boxing: Teofimo Lopez Jr. vs. Shakur Stevenson (WBO junior welterweight title)

🥊 Boxing: Xander Zayas vs. Abass Baraou (unified junior middleweight title)

Sunday (2/1)

🏀 NBA: Thunder at Nuggets

🏀 NBA: Lakers at Knicks

🏀 NBA: Magic at Spurs

🏒 NHL: Kings at Hurricanes

🏒 NHL: Bruins at Lightning

🏀 MBB: Alabama at Florida

🏀 MBB: Illinois at Nebraska

🏀 WBB: Tennessee at UConn

🏀 WBB: Alabama at LSU

🏀 WBB: Michigan at Michigan State

🏀 WBB: Baylor at West Virginia

🏀 WBB: TCU at Texas Tech

🏀 WBB: Oklahoma at Texas

🏀 WBB: Iowa at UCLA

⚽ EPL: Aston Villa vs. Brentford

⚽ EPL: Manchester United vs. Fulham

⛳ Golf: Farmers Insurance Open

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We'll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

