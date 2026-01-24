Greetings on this Friday, and here’s to everyone staying safe and warm if you are — like me! — in the path of this winter storm set to hammer the US over the weekend. As we hunker down and brace for snow and ice, there have already been a number of events with schedule changes, most notably in college basketball, where men’s and women’s games across multiple conferences have been shifted around. But as Front Office Sports’ Eric Fisher noted, the storm is more likely to help than hurt NFL TV numbers, as the Conference Championship sites (in Denver and Seattle) are safely outside the storm zone, and many fans in the rest of the country will be stuck indoors with no choice but to watch football (provided they have power). Assuming you do, too, here’s what to watch in sports this weekend:

Friday (1/23)

🏀 NBA: Rockets (40%) at Pistons (60%)* - 7 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Nuggets (34%) at Bucks (66%) - 9:30 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Golden Knights (53%) at Maple Leafs (47%) - 7 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Flyers (28%) at Avalanche (72%) - 9 p.m.

🏀 MBB: Ohio State (8%) at Michigan (92%) - 8 p.m.

🎾 Tennis: Australian Open (Jannik Sinner 53% men’s; Aryna Sabalenka 40% women’s)

⛳ Golf: The American Express (Scottie Scheffler 32% to win)

Saturday (1/24)

🏀 NBA: Warriors (33%) at T-Wolves (67%) - 5:30 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Cavs (49%) at Magic (51%) - 7 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Hurricanes (56%) at Senators (44%) - 7 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Lightning (57%) at Blue Jackets (43%) - 7 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Panthers (46%) at Wild (54%) - 9 p.m.

🏀 MBB: North Carolina (27%) at Virginia (73%) - 12 p.m.

🏀 MBB: Houston (57%) at Texas Tech (43%) - 2 p.m.

🏀 MBB: Illinois (41%) at Purdue (59%) - 3 p.m.

⚽ EPL: Fulham (38%) vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (36%) - 10 a.m.

🎾 Tennis: Australian Open

⛳ Golf: The American Express

🥊 UFC 324: Gaethje (67%) vs. Pimblett (33%) - 7 p.m.

Sunday (1/25)

🏈 NFL: Patriots (68%) at Broncos (32%) - 3 p.m. (AFC Championship)

🏈 NFL: Rams (43%) at Seahawks (57%) - 6:30 p.m. (NFC Championship)

🏀 NBA: Nuggets (49%) at Grizzlies (51%) - 3:30 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Raptors (18%) at Thunder (82%) - 7 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Avalanche (63%) at Maple Leafs (37%) - 1:30 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Golden Knights (54%) at Senators (46%) - 5 p.m.

🏀 WBB: Ohio State (36%) at Iowa (64%) - 2 p.m.

🏀 WBB: Vanderbilt (12%) at South Carolina (88%) - 3 p.m.

⚽ EPL: Newcastle United (49%) vs. Aston Villa (27%) - 9 a.m.

⚽ EPL: Arsenal (61%) vs. Manchester United (17%) - 11:30 a.m.

🎾 Tennis: Australian Open

⛳ Golf: The American Express

All listed times are Eastern.

Four teams enter, two teams leave

The NFL’s Conference Championships are indeed upon us, and that means we will whittle the playoffs’ last four teams — the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots in the AFC, and the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams in the NFC — down to the two remaining Super Bowl squads by the end of the day on Sunday. Here’s how the prediction markets currently size up the state of each matchup (and the title race as a whole):

A few observations on these odds, and what to watch that might be driving them:

Back in the Octagon



The UFC returns this weekend with its first scheduled event of 2026, UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Right away, the event will be headlined by a championship fight — or at least an interim one. Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett will square off for the title of interim UFC Lightweight Champion as the main bout in the first pay-per-view event under the UFC’s new streaming deal with Paramount+. Of course, that title isn’t permanent; reigning lightweight champ Ilia Topuria, possibly the best pound-for-pound MMA fighter in the world, is taking a break from fighting early this year, though he ought to return at midyear and try to add to his perfect 17-0 record. For now, though, the prediction market odds have Pimblett (67%) favored to beat Gaethje (33%) atop the main card:

Next on deck…

Monday (1/26)

🏀 NBA: Magic at Cavs

🏀 NBA: Warriors at T-Wolves

🏒 NHL: Mammoth at Lightning

🏀 MBB: Louisville at Duke

🏀 MBB: Arizona at BYU

🏀 WBB: Tennessee at Ole Miss

🎾 Tennis: Australian Open

Tuesday (1/27)

🏀 NBA: Pistons at Nuggets

🏒 NHL: Mammoth at Panthers

🏒 NHL: Golden Knights at Canadiens

🏒 NHL: Sabres at Maple Leafs

🏀 MBB: Nebraska at Michigan

🎾 Tennis: Australian Open (semifinals)

Wednesday (1/28)

🏀 NBA: Spurs at Rockets

🏒 NHL: Avalanche at Senators

🏀 WBB: Washington at Maryland

⚽ Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Newcastle United

🎾 Tennis: Australian Open (semifinals)

