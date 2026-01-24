Touchdowns and takedowns
Greetings on this Friday, and here’s to everyone staying safe and warm if you are — like me! — in the path of this winter storm set to hammer the US over the weekend. As we hunker down and brace for snow and ice, there have already been a number of events with schedule changes, most notably in college basketball, where men’s and women’s games across multiple conferences have been shifted around. But as Front Office Sports’ Eric Fisher noted, the storm is more likely to help than hurt NFL TV numbers, as the Conference Championship sites (in Denver and Seattle) are safely outside the storm zone, and many fans in the rest of the country will be stuck indoors with no choice but to watch football (provided they have power). Assuming you do, too, here’s what to watch in sports this weekend:
🗓️ THE WEEKEND DANCE
The Main Events
Friday (1/23)
🏀 NBA: Rockets (40%) at Pistons (60%)* - 7 p.m.
🏀 NBA: Nuggets (34%) at Bucks (66%) - 9:30 p.m.
🏒 NHL: Golden Knights (53%) at Maple Leafs (47%) - 7 p.m.
🏒 NHL: Flyers (28%) at Avalanche (72%) - 9 p.m.
🏀 MBB: Ohio State (8%) at Michigan (92%) - 8 p.m.
🎾 Tennis: Australian Open (Jannik Sinner 53% men’s; Aryna Sabalenka 40% women’s)
⛳ Golf: The American Express (Scottie Scheffler 32% to win)
Saturday (1/24)
🏀 NBA: Warriors (33%) at T-Wolves (67%) - 5:30 p.m.
🏀 NBA: Cavs (49%) at Magic (51%) - 7 p.m.
🏒 NHL: Hurricanes (56%) at Senators (44%) - 7 p.m.
🏒 NHL: Lightning (57%) at Blue Jackets (43%) - 7 p.m.
🏒 NHL: Panthers (46%) at Wild (54%) - 9 p.m.
🏀 MBB: North Carolina (27%) at Virginia (73%) - 12 p.m.
🏀 MBB: Houston (57%) at Texas Tech (43%) - 2 p.m.
🏀 MBB: Illinois (41%) at Purdue (59%) - 3 p.m.
⚽ EPL: Fulham (38%) vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (36%) - 10 a.m.
🎾 Tennis: Australian Open
⛳ Golf: The American Express
🥊 UFC 324: Gaethje (67%) vs. Pimblett (33%) - 7 p.m.
Sunday (1/25)
🏈 NFL: Patriots (68%) at Broncos (32%) - 3 p.m. (AFC Championship)
🏈 NFL: Rams (43%) at Seahawks (57%) - 6:30 p.m. (NFC Championship)
🏀 NBA: Nuggets (49%) at Grizzlies (51%) - 3:30 p.m.
🏀 NBA: Raptors (18%) at Thunder (82%) - 7 p.m.
🏒 NHL: Avalanche (63%) at Maple Leafs (37%) - 1:30 p.m.
🏒 NHL: Golden Knights (54%) at Senators (46%) - 5 p.m.
🏀 WBB: Ohio State (36%) at Iowa (64%) - 2 p.m.
🏀 WBB: Vanderbilt (12%) at South Carolina (88%) - 3 p.m.
⚽ EPL: Newcastle United (49%) vs. Aston Villa (27%) - 9 a.m.
⚽ EPL: Arsenal (61%) vs. Manchester United (17%) - 11:30 a.m.
🎾 Tennis: Australian Open
⛳ Golf: The American Express
All listed times are Eastern.
🔍 FIND THE EDGE
Four teams enter, two teams leave
The NFL’s Conference Championships are indeed upon us, and that means we will whittle the playoffs’ last four teams — the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots in the AFC, and the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams in the NFC — down to the two remaining Super Bowl squads by the end of the day on Sunday. Here’s how the prediction markets currently size up the state of each matchup (and the title race as a whole):
A few observations on these odds, and what to watch that might be driving them:
The Patriots are big AFC favorites. Bad news for those hoping New England would go away after decades of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era — the Pats are almost immediately back, and likely to return for their 10th Super Bowl in the past 24 years. Quarterback Drake Maye and coach Mike Vrabel (a former Belichick player) could be the next-gen version of that previous dynasty’s QB-coach pairing, if they can solve Denver’s third-ranked defense and score enough to move on.
Much of that depends on Denver’s QB play. The Pats would probably have been slight favorites anyway, but the odds tilted greatly in New England’s direction when the Broncos lost starting QB Bo Nix on a weird injury at the end of their victory over Buffalo last week. Denver now turns to backup Jarrett Stidham, whom their coaching staff have raved about but who also hasn’t thrown a pass in a real NFL game since 2023. Stidham has played close to league average at times in his career, and he’ll need to do that (or better) for Denver to have a shot.
The Seahawks are first among NFC equals. The NFC West rival Seahawks and Rams have basically been the best two teams in the league all season, and they split their head-to-head games (with the Rams winning on aggregate points, 58 to 57). So the rubber match figures to be a close battle — but Seattle leads the odds because they are at home, and also because they’ve been playing better football recently.
The NFC QB matchup will speak volumes. There are many factors that go into winning beyond just quarterback play, but it’s not overly reductive to say this game hinges on the battle between LA’s Matthew Stafford and Seattle’s Sam Darnold. Stafford is the wily veteran and more dynamic talent, having won a Super Bowl before and ranking as the league’s second-best QB this year behind Maye. If the game comes down to his arm, LA will feel good. Darnold is viewed as less trustworthy, though he is arguably the more accurate and efficient passer. His nagging oblique injury is another source of concern — but the Seahawks have generally asked less of Darnold than the Rams do of Stafford. If he is healthy and plays under control, Seattle can win the day.
The NFC winner will be a solid Super Bowl favorite. No matter who wins between the Rams and Seahawks, the NFC’s representative at Super Bowl LX will be a sizable favorite over the Pats/Broncos winner. In the odds above, there’s a 66% chance the NFC champ wins on Super Sunday as well. And while some of that bakes in the chance that they’ll get to face a backup-led Broncos team, the NFC champ even has a 61% chance conditional on New England winning the AFC matchup.
📊 CHART OF THE DAY
Back in the Octagon
The UFC returns this weekend with its first scheduled event of 2026, UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Right away, the event will be headlined by a championship fight — or at least an interim one. Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett will square off for the title of interim UFC Lightweight Champion as the main bout in the first pay-per-view event under the UFC’s new streaming deal with Paramount+. Of course, that title isn’t permanent; reigning lightweight champ Ilia Topuria, possibly the best pound-for-pound MMA fighter in the world, is taking a break from fighting early this year, though he ought to return at midyear and try to add to his perfect 17-0 record. For now, though, the prediction market odds have Pimblett (67%) favored to beat Gaethje (33%) atop the main card:
👀 EYES UP
Next on deck…
Monday (1/26)
🏀 NBA: Magic at Cavs
🏀 NBA: Warriors at T-Wolves
🏒 NHL: Mammoth at Lightning
🏀 MBB: Louisville at Duke
🏀 MBB: Arizona at BYU
🏀 WBB: Tennessee at Ole Miss
🎾 Tennis: Australian Open
Tuesday (1/27)
🏀 NBA: Pistons at Nuggets
🏒 NHL: Mammoth at Panthers
🏒 NHL: Golden Knights at Canadiens
🏒 NHL: Sabres at Maple Leafs
🏀 MBB: Nebraska at Michigan
🎾 Tennis: Australian Open (semifinals)
Wednesday (1/28)
🏀 NBA: Spurs at Rockets
🏒 NHL: Avalanche at Senators
🏀 WBB: Washington at Maryland
⚽ Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Newcastle United
🎾 Tennis: Australian Open (semifinals)
All data current as of time of send.
— by Neil Paine
*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.