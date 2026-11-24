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Happy Tuesday! Today we focus in on the Premier League — yes, its title race looks about how you’d expect, but the fight at the other end of the table is getting… weird. Manchester United ranks an unthinkable 19th after a miserable start, yet the prediction markets still think the cross-town rivals from Manchester City are more likely to be relegated, thanks to the threat of financial-rule sanctions. We’ll break down the survival fight, the math facing United under Mauricio Pochettino, and why City’s off-field problems could change everything. Plus, the NFC East finally stopped living down to its “NFC Least” moniker, the UConn women visit No. 1 South Carolina in a titanic rivalry matchup, and Champions League is in full force this afternoon. Here’s what we’re watching today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

Football:

🏈 CFB: Miami (OH) (30%) at Western Michigan (70%) - 7 p.m.

🏈 CFB: Kent State (33%) at Eastern Michigan (67%) - 7 p.m.

🏈🏆 Super Bowl check-in: 49ers 22% to win the NFL title

🏈🏆 College Football Playoff check-in: Georgia 35% to win the national title

NBA:

🏀 Pistons (56%) at Magic (44%) - 7 p.m.

🏀 Celtics (80%) at Wizards (20%) - 8 p.m. (Peacock)

🏀 Mavericks (27%) at Nuggets (73%) - 10 p.m. (Peacock)

🏀🏆 NBA title check-in: Spurs 22% to win

NHL:

🏒 Golden Knights (52%) at Oilers (48%) - 8 p.m. (TNT) - Lone game of the night 😢

🏒🏆 Stanley Cup check-in: Hurricanes 17% to win

Soccer:

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs (Round 1): San Jose Earthquakes (51%) at Houston Dynamo FC (25%) - 10 p.m.

⚽🏆 MLS title check-in: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 29% to win MLS Cup

⚽ Champions League: Arsenal (68%) vs. Borussia Dortmund (13%) - 3 p.m.

⚽ Champions League: Real Madrid (86%) vs. PSV (6%) - 3 p.m.

⚽ Champions League: Manchester City (76%) vs. Napoli (10%) - 3 p.m.

⚽🏆 Champions League check-in: FC Barcelona 23% to win

⚽🏆 Premier League title check-in: Arsenal FC 75% to win

⚽🏆 Europa League check-in: Bournemouth/SL Benfica 18% to win

College Basketball:

🏀 MBB: No. 5 Texas Tech (61%) at No. 25 Louisville (39%) - 8 p.m.

🏀 MBB: Baylor (47%) vs. No. 16 Alabama (53%) - 10 p.m.

🏀 WBB: No. 7 UConn (33%) at No. 1 South Carolina (67%) - 8 p.m.

🏀🏆 March Madness check-in: Illinois 14% to win (men’s) | South Carolina 33% to win (women’s)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

The Manchester (relegation) Derby

Eleven matches per team (out of 38) are now in the books for the 2026-27 English Premier League season, and the league table is beginning to come into focus. As expected, Arsenal are in first place — they came into the season as heavy favorites, and have built upon those odds — but Brighton and Bournemouth are putting together impressive showings to sit among the Top 5 in the standings as well, right alongside much more well-heeled clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool.

Perhaps far more compelling than the title fight, though, is the battle to avoid relegation at the bottom of the table, where 7 different teams sit within 3 points of the cut-off line for banishment to the Championship. And much like last year, when Tottenham found itself in a shocking fight just to stay in the Premier League, there’s a team near the bottom of the table whose potential relegation would be unthinkable: Manchester United.

United got off on the wrong foot right away with a 2-0 loss to Hull City in the season opener, and after beating Ipswich Town in Week 2, the Red Devils have posted 4 losses and 5 draws over the nearly 3 months since. For a team that finished third in the EPL table last season — tied for their best showing since 2021 — Man U.’s collapse to begin 2026-27 already has them running 10 points behind where they were through 11 matches a year ago:

The sacking of former player-turned-manager Michael Carrick, after conceding 4 goals in a draw against Aston Villa, seemed like it could be a turning point — but a 4-0 loss at Liverpool in Mauricio Pochettino’s debut left the club facing even tougher math from there: To get to the 40-point benchmark that was needed to avoid relegation last season, for example, United would need to pile up 32 additional points in the span of 27 matches, an average of 1.19 per game that would represent a 63% improvement from their 0.73 points-per-match average to date.

Amazingly, though, there is a Manchester-based team with big relegation concerns in the minds of prediction-market traders… and it’s NOT Manchester United.

Despite their slow start leaving them squarely in the relegation zone, Man U. only has around a 10-15% chance of being relegated by season’s end if we take the average of their relegation odds via Kalshi and Polymarket. Instead, the team with relegation odds north of 40% (!) in both markets is Manchester City.

How can that be possible, you might be wondering, given that we just said Man City was among the Top 5 in the table? Well, in September, City was found guilty on all but 1 of the 115 charges they faced around breaches of the Premier League’s financial regulations — the punishment for which may include point deductions or other sanctions that could plunge them to the bottom of the table. This would then help their Manchester Derby rivals by effectively slicing the size of the relegation zone from 3 teams to 2, and lowering the bar necessary to stay in the Premiership. (Don’t say they never did anything for each other.)

That’s not exactly something United can count on, of course, so they need to improve substantially under Pochettino. They have 10 remaining matches against those 6 other clubs within 3 points of the cutline, starting against Coventry City at home on Dec. 5, so they’d better start winning those games soon.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

NFC Least? Not anymore!

Each of the NFL divisions has a reputation: the NFC West and North are typically powerhouses, the AFC North is all about cold-weather, black-and-blue football, the South divisions are perennial monuments to mediocrity… and the NFC East is often an ugly, magnificent bloodbath. With the Eagles a total disaster, the Commanders and Giants both finding creative ways not to win — against each other, to be clear — and the Cowboys continuing to prove that the only “D” associated with them is “disgraceful,” this division was living down to its “NFC Least” rep with a league-worst 5-11 out-of-division record through Week 6 (including an 0-6 record in Weeks 5-6 specifically). But the division has been improving recently, going 2-3 in non-division contests in Weeks 7-10 — and then, they were the only division to go a perfect 4-0 in Week 11:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏈 “Goodbye, Partner: A Tribute to Tom Jackson” by Bryan Curtis

🏒 “Dylan Larkin fills Montreal’s biggest hole” by Brendan Farrell

🏈 “TMQ: How RallyFuel and On3 took over football” by Gregg Easterbrook

🏒 “Jackson Blake Could Help the Hurricanes Win a Lot of Cups” by Justin Giampietro

🧮 “Models Are Still Tools, Even When They are Smarter Than Us” by Noah Millman

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Wednesday (11/25)

🏈 NFL: Packers at Rams

🏀 NBA: Timberwolves at Thunder

🏒 NHL: Hurricanes at Lightning

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Roma

🏀 CBB: No. 5 Duke vs. No. 3 UConn

Thursday (11/26)

🦃 Happy Thanksgiving!

🏈 NFL: Bears at Lions

🏈 NFL: Eagles at Cowboys

🏈 NFL: Chiefs at Bills

🏀 NBA: No games.

🏒 NHL: No games.

⚽ UEFA Europa League: Crystal Palace vs. Real Sociedad

🏀 MBB: No. 20 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Michigan State

⛳ DP World Tour: BMW Australian PGA Championship (Round 1)

Friday (11/27)

🏈 NFL: Broncos at Steelers

🏈 CFB: No. 5 Texas at Texas A&M

🏀 NBA: Lakers at Spurs

🏒 NHL: Avalanche at Wild

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs (Round 1): Columbus Crew at Inter Miami CF 🚨

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs (Round 1): Real Salt Lake at Vancouver Whitecaps FC 🚨

🏀 CBB: Villanova at No. 12 Kansas

⛳ DP World Tour: BMW Australian PGA Championship (Round 2)

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.