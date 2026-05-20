With Round 2’s epic seven-game series between the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres finally wrapped up, the NHL will move on to the conference finals starting tonight. And on paper, those semifinal matchups look like mere speed-bumps for the favorites along the road to the Stanley Cup.

Thus far in the playoffs, the Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes are a combined 16-1 with a +28 goal differential. According to my Elo forecast model, they each have at least a 70 percent chance to advance and make the Stanley Cup Final. (This means there’s a 54 percent chance they face off for the championship, and a 93 percent chance at least one of the two skates for the Cup.) Relatedly, the two teams are also hoarding 82 percent of the total available Stanley Cup odds:

Obviously, that doesn’t leave a lot left over for their opponents, the Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights, to work with. So what could possibly derail the Canes-Avs collision course? Let’s dig into some reasons to think Montreal and Vegas might turn a pair of lopsided-looking matchups into something more interesting.

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