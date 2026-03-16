Selection Sunday has come and gone, the field is set, and everybody’s favorite annual ritual has now begun: Filling out a bracket, deleting it, filling out a new one, and then convincing yourself this is the set of picks that definitely won’t be wrecked by Thursday afternoon.

To help make those decisions slightly more informed (hopefully), I released my forecast model immediately after the selection committee unveiled the field on Sunday. The model simulates the tournament thousands of times using a blend of predictive ratings from KenPom, Bart Torvik, TeamRankings, Sports-Reference/CBB and ESPN’s BPI:

🏀2026 NCAA Tournament Forecast 📊 Neil Paine · Mar 15 In the spirit of BracketMatrix, the following page contains a composite of probabilities to advance through — and before that, make the field as a conditional at-large bid in — the 2025-26 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament. The current component team ratings (for the bracket odds) and/or forecast models (for the mid-season forecast) are from: Read full story

Check that out for each men’s team’s odds to advance through each round of the tournament — and eventually win the championship. But here are also some of my first-blush takeaways from the bracket odds straight away:

Duke is first among a group of 3 main favorites.

It’s no secret that Duke is this year’s most dominant men’s team, with the best composite power rating of any school in the 2026 NCAA field. They’re also having one of the best seasons in the storied history of their program — bettered only by 2001 (when they won it all) and 1999 (when they were upset by UConn in the title game). So it’s not exactly a shock to see the Blue Devils also check in at No. 1 in the forecast model with a 24 percent chance to win the national title.

But behind them, Michigan (19 percent) and Arizona (14 percent) are the only teams in double-digits to win the title, with defending-champ Florida coming up next at 8 percent. (More on why in a bit.) As a result, the Top 3 teams have a whopping 57% combined chance to win it all in this top-heavy year:

Those three squads are simply better than everyone else, but they also have more favorable paths, as the next-best seeds in their regions are not as strong as they could be. As a result, there’s a 13 percent that Blue Devils/Wolverines/Wildcats trio find themselves all on a collision course in the Final Four.