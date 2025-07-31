Don’t expect to see either of these guys tonight.

Of all the sporting events I get irrationally excited for, the NFL’s annual Hall of Fame Game might be at the top of the list. There’s something about football being back after an absence of roughly 5½ months that stirs feelings of joy, possibility and also nostalgia for the late-summer days of my youth.

So I will obviously be watching tonight when the Detroit Lions take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Canton, Ohio, right next door to where the greats of the game are immortalized. And making things more appealing, these are both teams who might end up making noise by season’s end.

As I noted last week, this year features an expanded field of possible Super Bowl contenders with the Chiefs no longer our default choice as favorite. According to BetMGM's odds, the Lions have a 7.7 percent implied probability of winning the championship this season (after adjusting for the take) and the Chargers are at 2.9 percent.

That makes Jared Goff and Detroit the most likely title team to play the Hall of Fame Game since Peyton Manning’s Indianapolis Colts (at 8.5 percent) prior to the 2008 season, and Justin Herbert’s Chargers the top second-banana of the HOF Game’s title odds since Jake Plummer and the Denver Broncos had a 3.2 percent Super Bowl shot going into the 2004 campaign.