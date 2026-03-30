Alex Karaban #11 of the Connecticut Huskies is defended by Koa Peat #10 of the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on November 19, 2025 in Storrs, Connecticut. (Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

For most of Sunday afternoon, the story of the 2026 NCAA men’s Final Four was going to be how the last quartet of teams standing were (basically) chalk personified, with a trio of 1-seeds — Michigan, Arizona and Duke — joining an underseeded No. 3 — Illinois — in yet another tournament ruled by the powerhouses we expected all season. But then, that script got a bit flipped around at the last moment… and the narrative around this Final Four got a lot weirder.

It’s difficult to even unpack what happened at the end of the UConn-Duke East Regional final Sunday, in which a furious Huskies rally — or the latest epic Duke collapse, depending on your perspective — flipped a 95 percent Final Four probability for the Blue Devils into a UConn trip instead on freshman Braylon Mullins’ buzzer-beating 3-pointer from 35 feet away. Here’s an accounting of every possession in the final 5 minutes leading up to the shot, though it doesn’t fully do justice to one of the most insane sequences in March Madness history:

Because of this, a Duke team carrying a KenPom rating within fractions of Arizona and Michigan for No. 1 in the nation, featuring arguably the best prospect in this summer’s NBA draft (Cam Boozer), will not take its assumed place in the Final Four — extending what is now an 11-year national title drought in Durham. Instead, it will be Connecticut, a team that won back-to-back championships with two of the most dominant NCAA tourney runs ever just a few years ago (in 2023 and 2024), making its third Final Four in four years.

In that way — among others — UConn is very different from the other three teams in the Final Four. By last winning in 2024, the Huskies are on a 2-year title drought — defined as the year of the Final Four minus the year of the team’s last title. On average, the other three Final Four teams this year are on droughts of 51.3 years, ranging from Arizona at 29 years (since 1997) and Michigan at 37 years (since 1989) to Illinois at 88 years — they’ve never won, and the NCAA tournament first existed in 1939.

That gap in recency between UConn’s last title and the average of the other three Final Four teams — 49.3 years — is the sixth-widest gap in title recency for any Final Four entrant since 2000-01, when KenPom pre-tournament data is first available:

Ironically, another UConn team — 2024, up against potential first-time winners Purdue and Alabama, plus N.C. State (who hadn’t won since 1983) — owns the widest margin in title recency within that span, an astonishing 70 years sooner than the other Final Four squads’ collective average. This year’s UConn team can’t quite match that feat.

But those Huskies were also the nation’s best team by Adjusted Efficiency Margin that year, which made them the clear favorites heading into the Final Four by virtue of both form and pedigree. This year, though, UConn has no such status — meaning they must slay more giants en route to the title.

Though they went into the tournament with a résumé plenty good (No. 11 in the KenPom pre-tourney ratings), the Huskies were not among the absolute top handful of contenders in the statistical forecast models — they opened at 2 percent, roughly a tenth of Duke’s odds — and they were more likely than not (62 percent) to miss the Elite 8. Even now (well, as of Sunday night), Connecticut has far and away the lowest power rating and title odds of any remaining team:

Juxtaposing that gap against the field in odds versus their gap in title recency is what makes this UConn team such an interesting outlier. As we saw above, there have been cases where teams won titles even more recently — relative to droughts for the other Final Four members — than the Huskies. And there certainly have been cases of Final Four teams sneaking in despite far worse ratings relative to the rest of the remaining field. (UConn’s gap in pre-tournament KenPom — -7.9 points, relative to Arizona, Michigan and Illinois’ average of 35.8 — is fairly average for the fourth-rated Final Four team.)

But seldom is the clear worst remaining team in the field also the most recent champ by far among the Final Four teams. Since 2001, only twice before had that happened — with North Carolina in 2008 (who was better than UConn relative to the other three teams, and had less of a gap in title recency) and UCLA in 2021 (who had about the same recency gap as UConn but were far worse relative to the other three teams):

That makes Connecticut’s surprise Final Four berth at Duke’s expense a true anomaly. Right now, they’re a “Blue-Blood underdog”: A team with the pedigree of a dynasty but the odds of a Cinderella, neither the best team nor the most desperate program.

If they win another title, it would make a kind of perfect sense from a brand-name perspective. Up against one team who’s never won (the Fighting Illini) and the winner between two teams who haven’t won in decades, why should we be surprised if the recent back-to-back winner prevails? But of course, UConn lost 63 percent of its scoring in the offseason after the 2024 championship, then lost another 41 percent from last year to now. It’s not the same dominant roster as before — and Arizona, Michigan and even Illinois have outpaced the Huskies in terms of performance this season.

But in the face of those title-starved juggernauts, Dan Hurley’s program is the one that already knows how to finish the job and win. (Just ask Duke how tough Connecticut is to put away.) Now it’s up to them to prove that recent success counts for more than the on-paper advantages of their Final Four adversaries.

Filed under: College Basketball