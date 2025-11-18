Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford greets head coach Sean McVay before their game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (Godofredo A. Vásquez / AP)

There was a time, still less than a decade ago, when the Les Snead/Sean McVay Los Angeles Rams felt like the NFL’s version of a get-rich-quick scheme — a team designed to win as quickly as possible after the franchise relocated to L.A., almost to serve as validation for the move, without any regard for what happened in the future.

Throughout the latter part of the 2010s and into the 2020s, the Rams spent aggressively, traded away years’ worth of first-round draft picks and wantonly appeared to mortgage tomorrow to acquire star power today. From 2016 through 2022, only four teams (the Jaguars, Raiders, 49ers and Bills) devoted more money to offseason transactions than Los Angeles, and no team picked fewer times at the top of the draft. This seemed like the definition of a “win-now, pay later” approach to team-building.

In the short-term, it worked wonders — Los Angeles made the Super Bowl in 2018, and then won it all in 2021. But I wrote at the time about how rare a Super-Bowl-shopping-spree was, historically, and how the Rams’ championship high-wire act was virtually impossible for other teams to copy. And then it seemed like the bill finally came due for L.A.’s all-in experiment when they suffered a historic Super Bowl hangover in 2022, going 5-12 and missing the playoffs with their first losing record since 2016.

What happened next, though, defied the expectations of pundits and analysts: the Rams didn’t stay down, instead going 10-7 in both of the next two seasons with a pair of playoff appearances and a division title in 2024. And now, more than halfway through the 2025 season, there’s a strong case to be made that L.A. is the best team in the entire NFL again.