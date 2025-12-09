Top of the Tuesday to you, and hopefully the week is treating you better than the turnover bounces treated the Chargers and (especially) Eagles last night — the teams combined for eight total giveaways, the most in a Monday Night Football game in 13 years. We’ll have more on the flailing Eagles below, but in the meantime, it’s also a big day on the hardwood between a pair of NBA Cup knockout games and a few ranked men’s college teams in action, headlined by UConn and Florida in a rematch of last year’s NCAA tourney thriller:

NBA:

🏀 Knicks (65%) at Raptors (35%) (NBA Cup)

🏀 Heat (50%) at Magic (50%) (NBA Cup)

NHL:

🏒 Stars (57%) at Jets (43%)

🏒 Lightning (48%) at Canadiens (52%)

🏒 Golden Knights (57%) at Islanders (43%)

🏒 Avalanche (68%) at Predators (32%)

College Hoops:

🏀 Florida (31%) at UConn (69%)

🏀 Villanova (6%) at Michigan (94%)

🏀 Clemson (25%) at BYU (75%)

🏀 Illinois (62%) at Ohio State (38%)

🏀 Penn State (7%) at Indiana (93%)

Soccer:

⚽ PSV Eindhoven (34%) vs. Atlético Madrid (43%) (Champions League)

Philly not-so-Special

Now is a pretty bad time to be one of the competitors from Super Bowl LIX last February.

The losers of that game, the Kansas City Chiefs, are on the ropes this year — they have just a 12% chance to make the playoffs, per prediction markets — despite actually improving their point differential from a season ago. (Go figure.) And the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, aren’t looking too much better in recent weeks either. After an ugly, turnover-marred overtime loss to the Chargers in Monday Night Football, Philly has now lost three straight games, causing what was already a dysfunctional team environment even when they were winning to spiral into a full-blown crisis.

At the core of the champs’ problems is an offense that has suddenly forgotten how to play football. Leading up to their bye in the first week of November, Philadelphia was scoring a healthy enough 26.0 points per game — good for ninth-best in the NFL, roughly in line with last year’s output — even as quarterback Jalen Hurts wasn’t putting up the most prolific totals (much to the chagrin of his receivers). But ever since, the team has had the league’s fourth-worst offense, at 16.2 PPG, with their efficiency cratering and their giveaway count up massively.

At first, it wasn’t hurting Philly’s odds to repeat very much, since they found ways to win a few sloppy, low-scoring games anyway. But now the losses are mounting and the Eagles’ broken offense is dragging down their title chances, which are near a season-low price of $0.08 following Monday’s game:

Hurts and the offense aren’t the Eagles’ only trouble spot; their shaky special teams are also coming off another bad game that somehow wasn’t even their worst (or second-worst) of the season by Expected Points Added. But embattled Philly coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo need to find scoring fixes, and fast. The team’s mostly weak upcoming schedule may mask some of their problems this month, but there’s no way this team can get back to the Super Bowl in its current dysfunctional state.

A Rivers Runs Through It



It is no certain thing for now, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Indianapolis Colts — who just lost starter Daniel Jones to a season-ending torn right Achilles, among other quarterback injuries — were working out their 2020 starting QB, Philip Rivers, ahead of the team’s game at Seattle on Sunday. Yes, you read that right: Rivers, who hasn’t played in the NFL since ending his career with Indy in 2020, is poised to possibly return. If so, he could become one of the oldest starting QBs in league history at 44 years and 7 days old — and, even more impressively, break Steve DeBerg’s record among 40-something QBs by starting a game exactly 1,800 days after his last start. (DeBerg started a game for the 1998 Falcons 1,771 days after he’d previously started.)

Next on deck…

Here’s what’s coming over the next few days:

Wednesday (12/10)

🏀 Suns at Thunder (NBA Cup)

🏀 Spurs at Lakers (NBA Cup)

🏒 Panthers at Mammoth

🏀 Iowa at Iowa State (WBB)

⚽ Bayer Leverkusen vs. Newcastle United (Champions League)

Thursday (12/11)

🏈 Falcons at Buccaneers (Thursday Night Football)

🏀 Clippers at Rockets

🏀 Celtics at Bucks

🏒 Panthers at Avalanche

🏒 Hurricanes at Capitals

🏒 Stars at Wild

🏒 Lightning at Devils

🏀 Iowa at Iowa State

Friday (12/12)

🏀 Hawks at Pistons

🏀 T-Wolves at Warriors

🏒 Kraken at Mammoth

🏀 Texas at UConn





🧠 Looking ahead

