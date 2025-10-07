For most of their existence, the Toronto Blue Jays have seemed cursed — to often be good enough to compete, but not necessarily great enough to win at the very highest level.

The obvious exceptions to that rule were the 1992 and 1993 editions of the team, which were some of the most talent-stacked rosters in baseball history — with names like Jack Morris, Joe Carter, David Cone, Dave Winfield, Devon White, Roberto Alomar, Jimmy Key, John Olerud, Rickey Henderson, Tony Fernandez, Paul Molitor, Dave Stewart and Al Leiter. But in retrospect, those back-to-back World Series wins feel like miracles anyway. A team from Canada won two titles with the highest payroll in America’s pastime in back-to-back years, a stunning feat for a franchise not even two decades into its MLB lifespan.

Before or since, the rest of Jays history is more like the 1980s team built around the brilliant, indefatigable Dave Stieb — who was, statistically, baseball’s best pitcher from 1980-1990 by Wins Above Replacement, and led Toronto to a pair of ALCS appearances, but never actually appeared in the World Series. Or the version that didn’t make the playoffs a single time from 1994-2014 despite boasting a surprising amount of talent. Or even the team’s recent two mini-eras since the mid-2010s, one anchored by Josh Donaldson and the other led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, neither of which achieved their full potential — yet.

That’s what makes this year’s opportunity in Toronto so rich with possibilities. Up 2-0 over the hated division-rival New York Yankees in the ALDS, the Blue Jays are 1 win from the AL Championship Series, and they came out of the weekend as de facto World Series co-favorites with the Milwaukee Brewers and the defending-champ L.A. Dodgers (according to my Elo forecast model). And while the Jays can’t exactly compare notes on the struggle with the Brew Crew — who’ve never won a World Series in 57 years of existence — or the Seattle Mariners — who’ve never even been to a World Series in 49 seasons as a franchise — Toronto’s own 32-year absence from the Fall Classic is starting to get up there, too.

If the Jays should have won more in the years before or since 1992-93, sometimes that was due to cruel timing. Take the Stieb years, when Toronto evolved from a punchline expansion team (with 103.3 losses per year in their first four seasons) into a model franchise almost overnight. Behind the rapid ascent of their ace, a converted college outfielder who rose from relative obscurity to become the game’s most valuable starter. With the help of fellow starters Jim Clancy and Jimmy Key, shortstop Tony Fernandez and stellar OFs Lloyd Moseby, Jesse Barfield and George Bell, Stieb gave the Blue Jays legitimacy — dragging a once-hopeless club to eight straight winning seasons in years where he also started 30+ games, from 1983-1990.

Yet, Stieb’s career is a microcosm of the franchise’s overall story: Talented but perpetually overlooked.