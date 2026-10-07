Wade Boggs of the New York Yankees during Game 1 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves on October 20, 1996 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. (Sporting News via Getty Images)

Thirty years ago this week, the New York Yankees embarked on a playoff run that would culminate in one of the World Series’ greatest comebacks and change baseball’s most prestigious franchise forever.

The Bronx Bombers’ march to the 1996 World Championship represented the team’s first title since 1978 — at that point, an unthinkably long drought (though now the Yankees are working on one nearly as long as we speak). And it already showcased elements of the dynasty to come: Derek Jeter was already at shortstop, for instance; Andy Pettitte was already in the rotation; Bernie Williams was in center; Mariano Rivera was dominating out of the bullpen. The general foundation of the team that would soon reign over baseball was apparent.

But at the same time, many of the other Yankees who actually helped win that first championship were much more transitory than our memories make them seem. In fact, among all the great dynasties in baseball history, it’s hard to find another whose start depended so much upon players that would barely be around for what came next.

Wade Boggs, Kenny Rogers, Doc Gooden.

By the mid-1990s, the Yankees had already been desperately trying to reclaim their previous glories for the better part of 15 years. After losing the 1981 World Series to the crosstown-turned-cross-country rival Dodgers, the Reggie Jackson Era ended and New York fell out of the playoffs with just their second losing season in the past 13 years. Little did they know it then, but 1982 would start a stretch of 13 consecutive seasons without making the playoffs — which, even granting the much smaller postseason of those days, is hard to believe happened to the N.Y. Yankees, of all teams.

After the mid-’80s core of guys like Don Mattingly, Dave Winfield and Rickey Henderson fizzled out before achieving their collective potential, the 1989-92 squads plunged this franchise into its first stretch of four consecutive losing campaigns since 1912-15. (How long ago was that? In the first of those seasons, they weren’t even called the “Yankees” yet — they were the Highlanders.) For most of those same years, owner George Steinbrenner was also banned from the team’s day-to-day operations after paying a degenerate gambler to dig up dirt on Winfield. It was not exactly apparent that another pinstriped dynasty was immediately forthcoming.

Starting with the still-underappreciated Bernie Williams in the early 1990s, though, that era also began yielding familiar dynasty cornerstones drafted and/or developed by general manager Gene Michael — in large part while Steinbrenner was still out of the picture over the Winfield suspension. Freedom from The Boss meant freedom to build a future champion.

But even as it was clear the Yankees’ young talent pipeline would help them be formidable in the future, the kids alone would not have been enough to carry New York to a championship by 1996 without a lot of veteran help around them as well. In fact, that’s how a team with 22-year-old Jeter, 24-year-old Pettitte, 26-year-old Rivera, 27-year-old Williams and 28-year-old Tino Martinez playing prominent roles still managed to rank sixth-oldest in MLB overall.

Among the grizzled-veteran (age 31+) set:

RF Paul O’Neill (age 33): 3.8 WAR - Playoff starter

3B Wade Boggs (age 38): 3.2 WAR - Playoff starter (platoon)

SP Kenny Rogers (age 31): 2.8 WAR - Playoff starter

SP Jimmy Key (age 35): 2.7 WAR - Playoff starter

SP David Cone (age 33): 2.5 WAR - Playoff starter

2B Mariano Duncan (age 33): 2.4 WAR - Playoff starter

SP Dwight Gooden (age 31): 2.2 WAR

LF Tim Raines (age 36): 1.1 WAR - Playoff starter

C Joe Girardi (age 31): 1.0 WAR - Playoff starter

C Jim Leyritz (age 32): 0.6 WAR

LF Darryl Strawberry (age 34): 0.5 WAR - Playoff starter

3B Charlie Hayes (age 31): 0.5 WAR - Playoff starter (platoon)

DH Cecil Fielder (age 32): 0.3 WAR - Playoff starter

That’s not exactly the “Core Four” group we tend to think of the Yankees’ dynasty as consisting of down the line. Although a few of those names would stick around for the rings to follow — Cone was with New York through 2000, O’Neill through 2001 — most of the rest were gone within a year or two as the Yanks filled out the rest of their roster with new faces that helped them reach even greater heights.

We can compare the Yankees’ continuity (or lack thereof) following that initial championship with other dynasties — defined as those who had at least three titles OR four World Series appearances within a six-season span that began with a Fall Classic trip — based on what percent of initial team-wide Win Shares came from players present down the line.

For the Yankees, 15.8 percent of their initial 1996 squad’s Win Shares came from players who never returned for a subsequent dynasty season, the fifth-highest share out of 39 team-windows in the sample. Similarly, 46.0 percent of their value came from players who were on no more than two additional iterations of the dynasty (sixth-highest) and 35.1 percent came from players absent specifically from all future World Series versions (fifth-highest).

But the sweet spot that explains how weirdly — and uniquely — transitional the ‘96 Yankees truly were is the share of Win Shares from players who appeared in just one additional season of the dynasty (35.4 percent, by far the highest in the dataset):

That list included Wade Boggs, who got to ride a horse at Yankee Stadium but left for the expansion Tampa Bay (Devil) Rays for the 1998 season; pitchers Kenny “The Gambler” Rogers, Jimmy Key and Dwight Gooden; infielder Mariano Duncan; disgusting scumbag closer John Wetteland; catcher Jim Leyritz (hero of the ‘96 Series’ pivotal Game 4 comeback); slugger Cecil Fielder; and Charlie Hayes, who caught the final out of the World Series in foul ground behind third base:

All were important pieces in the moment, as the Yankees’ dynasty was just getting started, yet almost none would be around for its greatest hits.

In retrospect, the 1996 Yankees were a fascinatingly memorable — yet also forgotten! — champion. Out of New York’s four champions in that era, they ranked a distant third-best in wins, Pythagorean winning percentage, WAR, playoff W-L record and Elo rating. And while they topped the 2000 version in each of those regards, that team won a three-peat and had a lot more roster continuity with the truly all-time dominant 1998 and 1999 versions, which helped it blend in with the ongoing greatness of the dynasty at its peak.

The ‘96 squad had no such benefit of continuity: It was the championship team that created the dynasty. But just as importantly, it was also a team the dynasty immediately got to work at replacing.

Filed under: Baseball