The opening round of the MLB postseason can go by in a cruel flash. As I touched on here, many months of work by the Cubs, Red Sox, Phillies and Astros went down the drain in a matter of days, ending the season for teams that could have made at least some plausible case for a much deeper October run.
Such is life in the baseball playoffs, though, which have always had a flair for distilling the huge sample of the regular season down into just a handful of high-leverage innings, for better and for worse. And now we move on to the Division Series, with four new teams — the Dodgers, Brewers, Rays and Guardians — joining the action after first-round byes. Despite the tiny sample we’ve gotten to work with, we can already pick up on a few big questions and factors worth watching as things get underway on Saturday.