Ben Rice of the New York Yankees celebrates as he round the bases after hitting a grand slam home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

The opening round of the MLB postseason can go by in a cruel flash. As I touched on here, many months of work by the Cubs, Red Sox, Phillies and Astros went down the drain in a matter of days, ending the season for teams that could have made at least some plausible case for a much deeper October run.

Such is life in the baseball playoffs, though, which have always had a flair for distilling the huge sample of the regular season down into just a handful of high-leverage innings, for better and for worse. And now we move on to the Division Series, with four new teams — the Dodgers, Brewers, Rays and Guardians — joining the action after first-round byes. Despite the tiny sample we’ve gotten to work with, we can already pick up on a few big questions and factors worth watching as things get underway on Saturday.