Neil’s Substack

Neil’s Substack

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Nikki Nightshade's avatar
Nikki Nightshade
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I was curious as to where recently DFA'd "righty specialist PH" Jahmai Jones was on the list. I knew it was low. I was not expecting 1296th out of 1296. Oof.

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