Going into the 2026 World Series, I noted that this combination of two highly rated teams and two mirror-image playing styles could give us a historically great Fall Classic if the games managed to deliver the drama. And, through a pair of games thus far, that’s more or less what they’ve done.
Game 1 was tight throughout, as Milwaukee nursed a slim lead right through a replay-review on the penultimate play of the game. Game 2 saw Tampa Bay take a near-instant 4-0 lead, with Milwaukee spending the rest of the contest chipping away at it before late heroics from Sal Frelick and Cooper Pratt finished the comeback job. Both games were decided by a single run, and neither really felt settled until the final out.
According to the same series win-probability model we used to help rate all-time World Series — itself based on Greg Stoll’s Win Expectancy Finder — here’s the progression of Milwaukee’s title odds each step of the way through Games 1-2 of the Fall Classic:
Because early games in a best-of-seven series carry less leverage than contests later in the series, you don’t see a huge amount of championship win probability added (cWPA) swinging on any given play so far — though a couple of plays (led by Frelick’s tying HR Saturday night) have changed the title-odds by at least 6 percentage points, with four total plays over 5 percentage points, eight plays over 4 percentage points and 15 plays over 3 percentage points.