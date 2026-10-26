Yandy Díaz of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts after striking out for the final out against the Milwaukee Brewers to end the ninth inning in game two of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field on October 24, 2026. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Going into the 2026 World Series, I noted that this combination of two highly rated teams and two mirror-image playing styles could give us a historically great Fall Classic if the games managed to deliver the drama. And, through a pair of games thus far, that’s more or less what they’ve done.

Game 1 was tight throughout, as Milwaukee nursed a slim lead right through a replay-review on the penultimate play of the game. Game 2 saw Tampa Bay take a near-instant 4-0 lead, with Milwaukee spending the rest of the contest chipping away at it before late heroics from Sal Frelick and Cooper Pratt finished the comeback job. Both games were decided by a single run, and neither really felt settled until the final out.

According to the same series win-probability model we used to help rate all-time World Series — itself based on Greg Stoll’s Win Expectancy Finder — here’s the progression of Milwaukee’s title odds each step of the way through Games 1-2 of the Fall Classic:

Because early games in a best-of-seven series carry less leverage than contests later in the series, you don’t see a huge amount of championship win probability added (cWPA) swinging on any given play so far — though a couple of plays (led by Frelick’s tying HR Saturday night) have changed the title-odds by at least 6 percentage points, with four total plays over 5 percentage points, eight plays over 4 percentage points and 15 plays over 3 percentage points.