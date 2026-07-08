Erling Haaland, Achraf Hakimi, Leandro Trossard and Johan Manzambi are looking to lead upset bids.

Though the 2026 World Cup has contained its moments of soap-opera, circus and controversy — the Trump-Flo Balogun red card affair was an ugly mess, regardless of how you feel about the original VAR call — it has also been a celebration of heroic goals, brilliant comebacks, and above all, a toast to the best soccer players and teams in the world.

To the latter point, the leading scorers at the tournament as we head into its closing stretch are Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane — who happened to be the four Golden Boot favorites going into the World Cup. And the four favorites in the quarterfinals, according to my Polymarket odds tracker, are also the biggest-name teams in the field:

Spain, France and England were 1-2-3 in the pre-tournament title odds — and while Argentina trailed Portugal slightly, there was also a good argument to be made that the defending champs were underrated by the market on the basis of valuing raw talent over form. (La Albiceleste was just eighth-best in the total market value of their roster, per TransferMarkt, but they were No. 2 in the pre-tournament Elo ratings, trailing only Spain, while Portugal was fifth.) And the way the bracket has shook out, we’re looking at a situation where the World Cup’s Final Four could be the greatest in history if all four favorites advance.

We can measure this by looking at the combined Elo ratings for historical “final fours”, calculating the harmonic mean of each team’s rating going into the semifinals. (For 2026’s crop, I used the Elo formula to calculate what the ratings would be for Spain, Argentina, France and England if they beat their quarterfinal opponents next.) If all four nations prevail, 2026’s last four teams standing would be the best quartet of semifinalists in the history of the World Cup:

Standing in the way of that happening, though, are four party-crashers: Norway, Morocco, Belgium and Switzerland. Each has at least a 22 percent chance to pull the upset, though none is higher than 35 percent. And we know, based on Monday’s post/research, that the better on-paper team tends to win in World Cup soccer far more than we would expect simply based on the margins of games. (Despite the fact that nearly two-thirds of World Cup knockout matches are decided by just a single goal, the higher-rated Elo team prevails at a rate far higher than those of favorites in North American pro sports.)

Unsurprisingly, the best chance to break up this oligopoly belongs to Norway. While England’s total roster value dwarfs that of the Vikings, €1.36bn to €589.90m, Norway does have something that other underdogs lack — possibly the best player in the match, in the form of Haaland. While that’s saying a lot, as Harry Kane is leading England, Haaland has more goals, more Expected Goals and a higher match rating according to our old favorite WhoScored.com. At worst, the two are equals — and it’s going to be incredible to watch them go toe-to-toe.

(It doesn’t help England’s case that they’ve only made the semis once since 1990, and twice since winning it all in 1966. Unfortunately for the Three Lions, it’s just really easy to envision them losing to Haaland and Norway here — probably on penalties, if we’re leaning hard into the reputation here.)

The other underdogs are not quite so fortunate in the star-power department, which helps explain why they all sit around 25 percent to win. But they aren’t without their talents, either. Switzerland has a strong goalkeeper in Gregor Kobel and a game-changing midfielder in Johan Manzambi if he is healthy. Right-back Achraf Hakimi has been Morocco’s best player, and the Atlas Lions are carrying the banner for an entire continent in a stellar World Cup for both them and many other African nations. Belgium just showed the U.S. what a world-class team really looks like, and they are the second-winningest nation in World Cup history without a tournament championship (ahead of Mexico and trailing the Netherlands).

Though it’s just basic probability, one interesting thing to watch for later this week is whether all four favorites do indeed win — because it’s much more likely than not that at least one goes down.

Again, the better team tends to win any given match far more often than not, and this quarterfinal group contains an especially pronounced batch of haves and have-nots. But doing the math on all four matches’ market odds, there is just a 28 percent chance we see France, Argentina, Spain and England all win and complete the star-studded Final Four. (Or, put another way, there’s a 72 percent chance at least one of the four favorites falls.) Instead, the most common outcome is three of the four winning, at 42 percent, with a surprisingly high 30 percent chance that at least half of our big favorites fall — though just a 0.5 percent chance that all of them get upset.

Which will be the party-crasher — or party-crashers — who make it through? That part is tougher to say. The favorites have been favorites all along, and each of them should win their games. But at the same time, the odds say we probably shouldn’t expect all four of them to — which is exactly how a seemingly inevitable Final Four can still be more unlikely than not.

Filed under: Soccer