Sister Mary Jo Sobieck throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Cincinnati Reds at Rate Field on August 11, 2026. (Jessie Alcheh/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox were, as of Monday, leading the American League Central by more than five games after sweeping the rival Detroit Tigers over the weekend. It’s all part of a season in which the Southsiders have been in some sort of playoff position — if not outright leading the AL Central — the majority of the year, including every day since May 9:

Tell someone about this in 2020 or 2021, and it wouldn’t be too surprising. After all, the White Sox had arguably the game’s most promising young core, with Tim Anderson in his prime and names like Garrett Crochet, Luis Robert Jr., Eloy Jiménez, Yoán Moncada, Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, Andrew Vaughn, Michael Kopech, Gavin Sheets, Nomar Mazara and Nick Madrigal (among others) all on the rise. Obviously, that group was going to make Chicago a franchise to reckon with for the next half-decade or longer.

What would shock them, however, is the fact that literally not a single player from the 2021 White Sox is on a 2026 roster that has a real shot at winning the American League pennant. Or that the franchise lost — NOT won, lost — an average of 108 games per year from 2023-2025. In an extreme version of the 2026 season writ large, the White Sox are only understandable if you were some kind of baseball version of Rip Van Winkle, falling asleep five years ago and only re-emerging this year to see Chicago atop the standings again. (And even then, the names driving their current success would be unrecognizable.)

Up until this season, the White Sox seemed like a historic cautionary tale, not a full-fledged redemption arc. As I wrote in April 2024 — while they were on their way to losing 121 games — Chicago’s 2020-21 core should have produced one of baseball’s best teams over the next handful of seasons. That they didn’t, and in fact cratered into one of the worst teams baseball had ever seen, represented perhaps the most devastating “failure to launch” in MLB history:

As part of that, the team bade farewell to almost all of its top contributors from the 2020/21 era within just a few seasons, with remaining stragglers like Moncada, Jiménez and Crochet gone by the start of 2025, Vaughn shipped to the Brewers last June, and Robert Jr. traded to the Mets this past January.

Typically, we’d expect a rebuild from this kind of failed core to take nearly a decade or longer to produce another contender. If I go back to my list of other “failure to launch” teams from history, they took an average of 8.7 years to finish so much as .500 again after collapsing, and 10.1 years before posting another 85-win season (per 162 team games). By contrast, the White Sox did it within 5 years of their first iteration collapsing — and at the same time, none of the players most responsible for it by WAR (i.e., those on pace to add at least 0.25 wins per 162) were on the team as recently as 2023, and only a few were even on the team when it was going 60-102 last season.

It’s hard, then, to find examples of teams who followed quite this same trajectory in such a short period. The 1997 and 2003 Florida Marlins may come to mind; famously, they deliberately tore down their ‘97 championship roster in a fire sale, only to build another champion by 2003. But unlike the ‘20/21 Sox, that 1997 Marlins team actually achieved its objective to win the World Series with an expensive roster focused on maximizing short-term success:

The 2016 Cubs Won Just Like The 1997 Marlins Did Neil Paine · December 21, 2016 As the Chicago Cubs celebrated winning the World Series last month, much of the attention centered on the contributions of young, homegrown players such as National League MVP Kris Bryant and third-place Cy Young finisher Kyle Hendricks. But under the guidance Read full story

In terms of “phantom success” from a hyped-up core, perhaps another Marlins team is just as comparable — the version that contained Christian Yelich, Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna, J.T. Realmuto and the late José Fernández in the mid-2010s before all were scattered across baseball or, in Fernández’s case, died tragically before his full potential was realized. But again, unlike the 2026 White Sox, those Marlins never really had much of a revival on the other side of their dismantling — aside from making 2020’s weird playoffs with a 31-29 record and upsetting the Cubs in the wild-card round — before largely receding into mediocrity again.

We don’t know whether these White Sox will have more staying power than that, or not. But one thing we can already say is that they’re a historical baseball rarity: A prospect-laden team that failed to launch, crashed spectacularly, and then somehow built an entirely new contender from the wreckage before the smoke from the crash had even cleared.

Filed under: Baseball