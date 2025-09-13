The Week That Was (September 8-12, 2025)
What I did this week
🏈 The Giants, the Broncos, and the Pre-9/11 World That Disappeared Forever - I’m glad readers seemed to really respond to this piece revisiting the Sept. 10, 2001 Monday Night Football game between New York and Denver. I framed that contest as one of the last artifacts of a world that vanished the next morning — a broadcast full of Dennis Miller jokes, Jessica Simpson songs and American optimism that instantly turned into history’s Night Before.
⚾ The Texas Rangers Won’t Go Away - Written off after injuries tanked their midsummer surge, the Rangers have improbably become MLB’s hottest team since late August, clawing back into the playoff race. With stars like Corey Seager and Marcus Semien sidelined, unexpected contributors have fueled a September revival that epitomizes the franchise’s recent boom-or-bust identity.
⚾ Davey Johnson Lived One of Baseball’s Most Interesting Lives - From Gold Glove second baseman on Earl Weaver’s Orioles to the ringleader of the wild 1986 Mets, and later a winning but contentious manager across multiple franchises, the late Johnson (who died last week) embodied rebellion, reinvention and success everywhere he went — making his baseball journey one of the most fascinating the sport has seen.
🏈🎙️Football Bytes: Four Picks We Love, One We Don’t - It was a tough week of pigskin prognosticating forLauletta and me in Week 2 of the NFL season, and we both had to make our fifth pick against the spread of the week under duress!
🏈 Aaron Rodgers Is Trying to Revive the “Forever QB” - Rodgers looked vintage in his Steelers debut with a 4-TD, turnover-free performance, sparking hope he could extend the Tom Brady-era “Forever QB” trend. But at 41, sustaining that level of play will be the real test in defining his late-career legacy.
🏁 Can anything slow down the Toyota drivers in these playoffs? - Two races into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Toyota drivers have dominated. And while early manufacturer dominance explains little of how drivers finish the rest of the playoffs, Toyota’s depth means one of its five drivers has a 51 percent chance to win the 2025 title.
🏁🎙️ Toyota Takes Two - In this week’s episode of Podracing,and I broke down Denny Hamlin’s dominant win at the “Enjoy Illinois” from St. Louis (go figure) — Denny’s 142.2 driver rating locked up a stress‑free Round‑of‑12 berth — and we discussed how it preserved Toyota’s perfect postseason so far. Then we went deeper on my NASCAR.com story, ran through the playoff odds model (who’s safe, who’s toast and who’s fighting for survival), and previewed this weekend’s Bristol race (including the Battle of the Austins: Cindric vs. Dillon).
🏀 First-Year WNBA Coaches Who Have Over- or Underperformed - Using Elo forecasts and preseason over/unders, I ranked all seven rookie coaches by how much they’ve beaten or fallen short of expectations: Golden State’s Natalie Nakase and Atlanta’s Karl Smesko are runaway success stories, while the teams of Tyler Marsh (Chicago) and Chris Koclanes (Dallas) have badly underachieved despite revamped rosters.
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
🏈 His Year: Alex Smith 2017 by
🏈 The Ravens and Bills took turns solving football byand The Evolution of Josh Allen Was Written in a 15-Minute Masterclass by
🏈 College football rivalries are back. Kind of by
🏈 Sloppiness Scores from NFL Week One by
🏈 House of Strauss: Tyler Dunne byand
🏈 What Can Week 1 Tell Us About Targets in the Rest of the NFL Season? // The Search for Sticky QB-Target Pairings by
🏈 College football's scheduling patterns by
🏈▶️ The Unbelievable Story of Dennis Miller's Controversial Stint on Monday Night Football by Pop Culture Hyperfixations
⚾ Biz Mackey: The Influencer by
⚾ I hate catcher's interference and Hall of Famer Rich “Goose” Gossage was a monster pitcher by
🏀 Some Reckless Ballmer/Clippers/Kawhi Speculation and House of Strauss: Pablo Torre byand
🏀 The NBA Win More or Less Test // A pseudo-scientific look at who will win more or win less in 2025-26 than they did in 2024-25 by
🏀 WNBA Visualized // Recapping 2025 in Seven Charts by
🏀 Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix's Mercurial Superstar by
🏀 How have NBA positions changed? and Austin Reaves is due. Should the Lakers foot the bill? by
🏀 SLAM Magazine Review - September 1995 by
🏒 KEN DRYDEN / Though he played the game & wrote The Game, it was hard to imagine he'd ever warm to the job with the Leafs or anywhere else in the NHL by
🏒 Why Bigger Trades Could Happen Early in the 2025-26 NHL Season by
🛹 Jeremy Wray on Changing Skating History & Exposing the Tony Hawk "900" Conspiracy Theory! by Hawk vs Wolf
🤖 A guide to understanding AI as normal technology byand
📚 Print is the OG artificial intelligence by
🔮 #3 Top Forecaster: "Nothing Ever Happens" by
📺 The (Sports) Bundle Lives!!! by
📝 The Rise and Fall of Hunter S. Thompson by
📚 Leigh Stein on the Exhausting Lives of Internet Creators by
💻 R vs. Python From a Data Engineering Perspective by
🎵 Rick Beato and the Miracle of YouTube // Why is the world's biggest music label mad at one YouTuber? by
Old YouTube Game of the Week
2000 GoRacing.com 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway
Music to Play Us Out
Racing Lagoon ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK
