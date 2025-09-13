Neil’s Substack

Neil’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt Lombardo's avatar
Matt Lombardo
6h

Really appreciate the inclusion here!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gare Joyce's avatar
Gare Joyce
3h

Thanks for the mention again! We're due for a preseason chat!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Neil Paine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture